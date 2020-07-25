Home Lifestyle Nissan Murano - All About It ?
Nissan Murano – All About It ?

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
What is new for this shinny car? The 2020 Nissan Murano has deluxe exterior design and upscale cabin environment that make it feel more luxurious than most other mid-size crossovers. The Nissan coddles its passengers with comfy seats and entertains them with its cutting-edge features. Unfortunately, the Murano is going nowhere when it comes to acceleration and driving excitement. Likewise, it has an unrefined powertrain and limited cargo room.

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

All Murano models get a 3.5-liter V-6 engine which is capable of 260 horsepower. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive can be added to any trim. Furthermore, both setups utilize a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). If you were to push your foot down to the throttle, then the CVT spikes the engine revs and holds them there. Which results in a loud, materialistic growl.

Fuel Economy and Real-World MPG

The EPA estimates the Murano will earn 20 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway. The addition of all-wheel drive also doesn’t diminish the mpg. It is neither very good nor the worst. But from its mileage, we can say that it is definitely not the daily drivers car.

Interior, Comfort And Connectivity

It’s all premium inside. The Murano’s cabin is among the nicest, most well-equipped interiors in this comparison and outluxes most of the other Nissan products. The Platinum model of the vehicle wore soft leather on the seats, door panels, and armrests, with a sweeping dashboard design divided by a band of dark teak-wood trim. Both front-seat occupants should easily find a pleasant seating position in the heavily cushioned chairs. Rear-seat passengers are treated to a comfortable, reclining bench seat with plentiful padding.

All Murano models feature an 8.0-inch color touchscreen display running Nissan’s NissanConnect infotainment system. What is standard is: – navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM with Travel Link weather and traffic updates also are now standard across the range. The Murano has both USB-A and USB-C ports, including a pair on the back of the center console so those in the rear seat can juice their smartphones.

Pricing

The difference between the base model and the top model is about $12,000.

  •  S: $32,575
  •  SV: $36,205
  •  SL: $40,675
  •  Platinum: $44,775
