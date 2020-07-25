Nissan Maxima – Know Everything Here.

- Advertisement -

The Nissan Maxima is a full-size car manufactured by Nissan. It is sold primarily in North America, the Middle East, and China. It is making its sales debut in 1981 for the 1982 model year as the Datsun Maxima. It replaced the earlier Datsun 810.

What’s New for 2020?

There are a very few changes to the 2020 Maxima, but Nissan has made the Maxima’s style of driver-assistance features standard across all the models. The Maxima received a more thorough refresh for 2019 that included updated exterior and interior styling and a host of new features. The essential updates include blind-spot monitoring, automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning, and automatic high-beam headlamps. The sporty SR model now comes standard with the previously optional Premium package, which includes a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, rear automated emergency braking, a driver’s seat with memory function, and auto-dimming exterior mirrors.

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

A Maxima Platinum has the capability of sprinting from standstill to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds. We’ll come to that later. On the one hand, the Maxima handles well for its size and on the other hand, the suspension is nicely damped and firm. The Maxima is one of the quicker full-size sedans. Its V-6 engine sounds good when it’s pushed hard. The 3.5-liter V-6 makes 300 horsepower. The continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), however, detracts from the Maxima’s sports-sedan mission. The Maxima handles well for its size.

What Is The Fuel Economy

The Maxima’s power-train proves itself worthy of blending performance and efficiency. The good fuel-economy ratings and range make it stand above its class. Its long highway cruising range also makes it a perfect long-distance companion. The company suggests that the car is capable of 32 mpg.

Interior and Comfort

The Maxima offers room for five. Everybody sits in a well-executed cabin that’s full of soft-touch materials, simple controls, and tons of high-end features. Front-seat legroom is among the best in the class, while headroom is average. Rear-seat space is not as generous as it is in larger rivals such as the Chevrolet Impala and the Toyota Avalon. Power-adjustable driver and front-passenger seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and push-button start are standard across the board.

What is Nissan’s’ Price For The Maxima

S: $35,145

SV: $37,195

SL: $39,535

SR: $42,345

Platinum: $42,435