Nissan LEAF – All You Must Know !

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
What’s New for 2020?

What we know about this beautiful commuter is that it gets quite a lot of attention on the streets. There’s a special 360 bundle package which buyers will find amusing: –

  • automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection
  • automatic high-beam headlamps
  • lane-departure warning
  • rear automated emergency braking
  • blind-spot monitoring and
  • rear cross-traffic alert.

The standard 5.0- and 7.0-inch infotainment displays have mercifully been replaced with an 8.0-inch unit that also features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Pedestrians might also notice that the 2020 Leaf sings a new tune when it motors past at low speeds.

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The standard 2020 Leaf models come with a 110-kW electric motor that pumps out 147 horsepower to the front wheels. Also another 40-kWh battery pack provides the power. Leaf Plus models come with a gutsier, 214-hp 160-kW electric motor and a larger 62-kWh battery. The former can do zero to 60 mph time in a mere 7.4 seconds. However, it feels rough as the numbers suggest isn’t quite helpful when it comes to casual driving.

Range, and Battery Life

The standard Leaf models all come with a 40-kWh battery which provides a relatively limited range of 150 miles. This might be enough range for some drivers with short commutes. But it is sure to dissapoint many people.

However, The Leaf Plus provides a more driving range of maximum 226 miles thanks to its larger 62-kWh battery pack. The SV Plus and SL Plus models are only capable of 215 miles.

Interior And Comfort.

Although the cabins of the Leaf S and SVs are a sea of black plastic, the well-assembled and uniform textures help it avoid looking cheap. The SL model offers an optional light-gray leather interior with a matching dash pad that breaks up the monotony. The driver faces a hybrid gauge cluster where a large analog speedometer is located next to a 7.0-inch digital readout that can be reconfigured to show a variety of menus. The Leaf’s seats are deeply cushioned and comfortable. The spacious rear seat offers plenty of room for adults too.

Infotainment and Connectivity

All Leaf models come with the same 8.0-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration; navigation is optional. Nissan’s latest Nissan Connect software interface, while not particularly pleasing to the eye, is intuitive and quick to respond to inputs. Audiophiles may be disappointed with the Leaf’s standard six-speaker audio system; a seven-speaker Bose system is exclusive to the SL and SL Plus models.

What’s The Pricing?

  •  S: $32,525
  •  SV: $35,115
  •  S Plus: $39,125
  •  SV Plus: $40,675
  •  SL Plus: $44,825
Debarshi Bhattacharjee

The Ford Bronco - All You Need To Know
2020 Chevy Blazer- Pros and Cons. Should You Buy It? Or not ? We'll Tell You.
