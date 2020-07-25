Nissan Kicks – New And Fresh

- Advertisement -

The Kicks is Nissan’s funky take on the midsize SUV. It’s stylish and different in looks but is a rugged and tough SUV at its core. The versions in which the Kicks is offered by Nissan in India in petrol-manual and diesel-manual. Sadly, there’s no automatic on offer. A price reduction in August 2019 has made it great value too.

EXTERIOR

The car looks a bit like the Renault Triber. Well is it? The newly designed headlights and the grille makes this car appeal-able. The large-sized wheel rims give it a sporty look. From the back it seems tender but nevertheless, it’s eye-catchy. It can do a lot from its side profile as its cuts and edges are revealed. Overall this car looks generations ahead of its time.

INTERIOR AND CONNECTIVITY

The dash is neat and there are some premium touches. However, there are some scratchy plastics that drag things down. Drivers will have to contend with ergonomic issues, such as a narrow footwell, while rear seat occupants will find their backrest a bit too upright. Space at the back is good but not best-in-class. The Nissan connect application gives the basic information and various alerts on our phone and makes the car secure. Shock absorbers are good. The 9-inch floating screen is awesome. The touch response is very cool. The most amazing thing is the 360 view camera.

MILEAGE

The Kicks 1.5-MT has an ARAI-rated 13.9 kmpl economy figure, while the Kicks 1.3 Turbo-MT is rated at 15.8 kmpl.

ENGINE AND PERFORMANCE

Nissan is offering its buyers, the Kicks which comes with two BS6 petrol engines:

a 1.5-liter engine and

a new 1.3-liter turbocharged motor.

The offered engine is 1.3-liter turbocharged and is among the most powerful. I is capable of producing 156PS of power and 254Nm of torque. Furthermore, the 1.5-liter engine (106PS/142Nm) comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, the new 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor gets both MT and CVT options. It also features idle start-stop which makes it more efficient.

PRICE IN INDIA

Nissan has made the Kicks available in four variants: XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium(O). It is clearly priced between Rs 9.49 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom).