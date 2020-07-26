Home Lifestyle Nissan Frontier - Heavy Duty Engine And Check Out The Every Latest...
Lifestyle

Nissan Frontier – Heavy Duty Engine And Check Out The Every Latest Update

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
- Advertisement -

The Nissan Frontier is a decent truck, but it’s hard to say that it’s good. The Frontier provides a comfortable ride, and it gets plenty of power from its new V6 engine. The available Pro-4X trim is a capable off-road machine.

HEART OF THE MATTER?

The Frontier offers a standard 2.5-liter inline 4 engine with 152 hp and 171 lb-ft of torque. And on the S and SV grades or a 4.0-liter V-6 with 261 hp and 281 lb-ft. A six-speed manual is standard on the S, SV and PRO-4X trims. A five-speed automatic is optional on S 4×2, SV 4×4 and PRO-4X grades, and standard on the S 4×4, SV 4×2, SL, and Desert Runner models.

REAL-TIME MILEAGE?

EPA fuel economy ratings are 19/23 mpg city/highway on rear-drive, four-cylinder models with the manual and 17/22 mpg with the automatic. Six-cylinder-powered trucks are rated at 16/22 mpg in rear-wheel-drive with the manual and 16/23 mpg with the automatic. Opting for a Frontier with four-wheel drive and the V-6 engine drops fuel economy down to 16/21 mpg and 15/21 mpg with the manual and automatic respectively.

INTERIOR ON EACH MODEL?

The base grade comes with 16-inch steel wheels, cloth upholstery, a six-speaker audio system, Bluetooth, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, a USB port, and a rearview camera. Moving up to the SV grades adds 16-inch alloy wheels, power windows and door locks, and keyless entry. The Midnight Edition is based on the SV grade with the automatic transmission and adds black 18-inch alloy wheels; black door handles, black side mirror covers, black roof rails, and black roof rails. One of two off-road-oriented trims, the Desert Runner, adds Bilstein shocks, fog lights, and a power-operated driver’s seat.

The PRO-4X grade builds on the DR grade with the leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic on/off headlights, heated front seats, a 10-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system, a smaller 5.8-inch touchscreen with navigation, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone climate control and the Utili-track bed rail system. As the more comfort-oriented trim, the range-topping SL gets 18-inch alloy wheels, a moonroof, and leather upholstery on top of all the standard features on the PRO-4X. Both trims are AWD.

PRICE?

Nissan Frontier base price starts at $19,290 and goes up all the way to $37,150 for the top model.

Also Read:   New sensational Mobile Nubia's RedMagic 5G with 144Hz display and liquid cooling : Forget the Samsung Galaxy S20
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   New sensational Mobile Nubia's RedMagic 5G with 144Hz display and liquid cooling : Forget the Samsung Galaxy S20
Debarshi Bhattacharjee

Must Read

Bosch Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
Bosch, the ultimate masterpiece for detective flick fans, might go back to our screens with the season. Based on the books written by Michael...
Read more

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has spoken out about Donald Trump, saying that he’s “truly worse” at being the president than her Veep character Selina Meyer.

In News Anoj Kumar -
Julia Louis-Dreyfus has spoken out about Donald Trump, saying that he’s “truly worse” at being the president than her Veep character Selina Meyer.
Also Read:   Tesla CEO Elon Musk Has Made Another Guest
The actor and comedian starred...
Read more

Chi Season 3: Netflix Release Date, Story Will Make You Experience Something You’ve Never Seen

Netflix Alok Chand -
Chicago's south side is the location for the sequence. Kids went to school. The parents went to function. Grandparents and young adults are busy...
Read more

Violet Evergarden Season 2 When Is Releasing Date? & More

Celebrities Rahul Kumar -
Among the most well-known editions from the realm of Anime'Violet Evergreen' will be having its sequel. The series premiered in 2018, and the show...
Read more

Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Major Thing You Must Know

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Fans are waiting with anticipation for Rising of the Shield Hero Second Season's airing. Here is. In the last year, the world of anime has...
Read more

The Mandalorian Season 2: Netflix Release Date Is Star Wars Franchise Going To Be Better Than Avengers

Netflix Alok Chand -
The final episode of collection,'The Mandalorian' teased roots and Yoda's species since Mando's subsequent quest.
Also Read:   Coronavirus Could Be More Dangerous For Vapers And Smokers , Be Aware
The Sequence "The Mandalorian" took us on a groundbreaking trip, and...
Read more

Ares Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Will The Super Thriller Series Return Or Not?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Netflix shocked the world earlier this season, with their horror series Ares. Made Sander van Meurs, Iris Otten, and by Pieter Kuijpers, the show...
Read more

The Entire Team of Mirzapur 2 With Ali Fazal Is In The Works, The Struggle Is Going on For An Early Release

Amazon Prime Badshah Dhiraj -
Mirzapur season 2 team with Ali Fazal has now reached the studio for dubbing. It now appears that Amazon Prime Video is ready soon...
Read more

Rick and Morty Season 5: First Look Teaser, See Here.

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
The 70-episode order that Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland signed with Grownup Swim got here together with many advantages. The obvious of which is…70...
Read more

Uncle: Halo Infinite Xbox Series S/Lockhart Hasn’t Been Canceled, See

Gaming Rahul Kumar -
Would you say a costly game to be produced? You can say that because that might be the case for 343 Industries' Halo Infinite...
Read more
© World Top Trend