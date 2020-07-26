Nissan Frontier – Heavy Duty Engine And Check Out The Every Latest Update

- Advertisement -

The Nissan Frontier is a decent truck, but it’s hard to say that it’s good. The Frontier provides a comfortable ride, and it gets plenty of power from its new V6 engine. The available Pro-4X trim is a capable off-road machine.

HEART OF THE MATTER?

The Frontier offers a standard 2.5-liter inline 4 engine with 152 hp and 171 lb-ft of torque. And on the S and SV grades or a 4.0-liter V-6 with 261 hp and 281 lb-ft. A six-speed manual is standard on the S, SV and PRO-4X trims. A five-speed automatic is optional on S 4×2, SV 4×4 and PRO-4X grades, and standard on the S 4×4, SV 4×2, SL, and Desert Runner models.

REAL-TIME MILEAGE?

EPA fuel economy ratings are 19/23 mpg city/highway on rear-drive, four-cylinder models with the manual and 17/22 mpg with the automatic. Six-cylinder-powered trucks are rated at 16/22 mpg in rear-wheel-drive with the manual and 16/23 mpg with the automatic. Opting for a Frontier with four-wheel drive and the V-6 engine drops fuel economy down to 16/21 mpg and 15/21 mpg with the manual and automatic respectively.

INTERIOR ON EACH MODEL?

The base grade comes with 16-inch steel wheels, cloth upholstery, a six-speaker audio system, Bluetooth, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, a USB port, and a rearview camera. Moving up to the SV grades adds 16-inch alloy wheels, power windows and door locks, and keyless entry. The Midnight Edition is based on the SV grade with the automatic transmission and adds black 18-inch alloy wheels; black door handles, black side mirror covers, black roof rails, and black roof rails. One of two off-road-oriented trims, the Desert Runner, adds Bilstein shocks, fog lights, and a power-operated driver’s seat.

The PRO-4X grade builds on the DR grade with the leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic on/off headlights, heated front seats, a 10-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system, a smaller 5.8-inch touchscreen with navigation, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone climate control and the Utili-track bed rail system. As the more comfort-oriented trim, the range-topping SL gets 18-inch alloy wheels, a moonroof, and leather upholstery on top of all the standard features on the PRO-4X. Both trims are AWD.

PRICE?

Nissan Frontier base price starts at $19,290 and goes up all the way to $37,150 for the top model.