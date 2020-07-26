Nissan Armada – Power And Luxury

- Advertisement -

The Nissan Armada is a beast of both worlds; It can do a little off-roading and a lot of highways touring/towing. What it comes as standard and optional is exactly what We’ll tell you in this article.

THE ENGINE AND TOWING CAPACITY

The car gets a 5.6-liter Direct Injection Gasoline V8 features dual overhead cams, 32 valves, and an innovative VVEL valve control. It enhances throttle response as well as fuel economy. Armada gives you plenty of overtaking power and an impressive 8,500-lb. Maximum towing capacity. A 7-speed automatic transmission with Adaptive Shift Control and Downshift Rev Matching also includes wider gear ratios. It also features automatic transmission fluid warmer, and idle neutral control. That means more power at low speeds and a quiet engine at high speeds.

A full-length boxed frame provides increased rigidity, along with a fully independent rear suspension. And with an 8,500-lb. A maximum towing capacity can be achieved by Armada. It makes easy work out of pulling even your biggest toys.

INTERIOR AND CARGO

Armada may be full-sized, but it’s designed for individual comfort. It boasts concierge-style features that feel attentive and tailor the cabin environment just for you. The available Tri-Zone Entertainment System lets rear-seat passengers enjoy movies – or even play video games by connecting a compatible game system. People sitting at the front can enjoy listening to something of their own.

The acoustic glass on the windshield and front side windows, along with the expanded use of sound absorption materials, creates an exceptionally quiet cabin. Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control lets the driver and front passenger set their own temperature, while the rear-seat passengers get separate controls. No more fumbling for keys, thanks to the Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition. Just step inside your Armada, push a button and away you go.

Furthermore, The available Memory System allows you and another driver to save your preferred positions. So the Nissan Intelligent Key recognizes who’s who, then moves the driver’s seat, the power-adjustable pedals and outside mirrors.

PRICE?

Nissan priced the 2020 Armada between $45,000 – $65,000.