Lifestyle

Nissan Altima ? Should You Buy A New Or Used ?

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
Is the Nissan Altima a Good Car?

The 2020 Nissan Altima is a very nice car indeed. It has great fuel economy and a gentle ride. Its seats are highly comfortable too. However, the looks are not very convincing either.

Altima Interior

Up to five people can sit in this Nissan. An eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and cloth upholstery come standard. Available upgrades include leather upholstery, sport seats, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.

Adults have enough room to sit comfortably in both the front and back rows. The Altima’s seats are some of the most comfortable in the class.

Altima Performance

The Altima comes standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 188 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. The SR and Platinum trims feature a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It is capable of 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. Both engines are paired with Nissan’s Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

The base engine has more than enough power for everyday driving, and the turbocharged variant packs a little extra punch. The CVT operates smoothly and, unlike most CVTs, doesn’t cause the engine to drone.

Should You Buy the Nissan Altima?

If you are someone who loves sedans or perhaps sports sedan, this is the best car for you. Although it is not the best but has its own character and behavior. You can always enjoy this car on a long highway trip or probably on a short spin to the market.

Should You Buy a New or Used Nissan Altima?

Nissan redesigned the Altima for the 2019 model year. The 2020 sedan saw few major updates, so you may be able to save money with a similar 2019 Altima, which will likely cost less. The mileage is not up to the mark for the V6 engine which is 25/34 mpg.

You could save even more money with a previous-generation Altima. However, you’d miss out on major updates, including added standard features – such as a larger touch screen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto – and an available fuel-efficient turbocharged engine that replaced the optional V6 in older models. You can easily get a used car for under $18,000 in good condition.

How Much Does the Nissan Altima Cost?

The MSRP of a base 2020 Nissan Altima starts at $24,100.

The top trim Altima Platinum has a starting price of $32,180.

Debarshi Bhattacharjee

Coronavirus Protection: Clean your phone to protect which is dirtier than you think but how ?
