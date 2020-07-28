Nintendo Switch – Stock Available Here

- Advertisement -

Finding where to buy the Nintendo Switch is getting harder each day. Although Nintendo recently stated that Nintendo Switch production is back up to pre-COVID-19 levels, finding a Switch console in stock is still near-impossible.

So we’re listing the stores where to buy the Nintendo Switch at its regular retail price. (Keep in mind you can still find Switch deals on accessories and games). In addition, we’re also rounding up where to buy Nintendo Switch Lite. Both consoles are in high demand, but in extremely low stock.

Editor’s Note: There are currently no Nintendo Switch consoles in stock. However, GameStop has the Nintendo Switch Lite in stock for $199 and QVC has Nintendo Switch Lite bundles from $344.

Earthlock 2 Might Not Make It To Nintendo Switch, It Seems

Where to buy Console — Quick links

Nintendo Switch Lite at Amazon

Shop Nintendo Switch Lite consoles at QVC [now in stock!]

Shop Nintendo Switch consoles at GameStop [now in stock!]

Nintendo Switch Lite consoles at Target

Shop Nintendo Switch Lite consoles at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch consoles at Amazon

Shop Nintendo Switch Lite consoles at B&H Photo

Shop Nintendo Switch Lite consoles at Adorama

Nintendo Switch consoles at B&H Photo

Shop Nintendo Switch consoles at Dell

Nintendo Switch consoles at Adorama

Shop Nintendo Switch consoles at PC Richard & Son

Shop Nintendo Switch consoles at Newegg

Nintendo Switch consoles at HSN

Where to buy Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ GameStop

GameStop has Nintendo Switch Lite consoles in stock for $199. Only select colors are available. (Currently, turquoise, gray, and yellow are in stock and ready to ship). Also Read: American Gods Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Nintendo Switch Lite w/ accessories: $344 @ QVC

Nintendo Switch Lite inventory is at an all-time low. However, QVC has a few Nintendo Switch Lite bundles starting at $346. Just keep in mind, the handheld normally retails for $199 alone.

Nintendo Switch Lite: for $199 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the very limited stock of the Nintendo Switch Lite for $199. It’s only available in turquoise.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch (inventory fluctuating)

Nintendo Switch Lite w/ Animal Crossing: $259 @ Best Buy

Best Buy also has limited stock of the Nintendo Switch Lite bundled with Animal Crossing. It costs $259, which is exactly what you’d pay if you purchased these items separately. However, it’s a hard-to-find bundle that will sell out fast.L Also Read: Almost Happy Season 2: All The Details You Need to Know

Nintendo Switch Bundles: from $464 @ GameStop

GameStop has two Nintendo Switch bundles on sale from $464. The least-expensive bundle (pictured) includes a Switch console, The Legend of Zelda, Paper Mario, Switch PoweredA controller, and a Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock.

Pre-owned Nintendo Switch: $279 @ GameStop

Pre-owned Nintendo Switch consoles have been coming in and out of stock at GameStop for $279. Stock tends to randomly show up in the early morning. If you see stock available, act fast as it typically doesn’t last more than a few minutes. Only the grey model is in stock. (Make sure to choose the “pre-owned” tab to see this price).

Nintendo Switch Starter Bundle: $449 @ GameStop

GameStop has stock of the Nintendo Switch Starter Bundle. It includes a Switch with Neon Joy Cons, Nintendo Wireless Pro controller, $20 Nintendo eShop digital gift card, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Also Read: Always a Witch’ Season 3: Netflix Release Date Every Possibility Explained

Refurb Nintendo Switch Lite: $194 @ Best Buy

It’s getting harder and harder to find the Nintendo Switch Lite. However, Best Buy has very limited stock of the Nintendo Switch Lite (in turquoise only) for $194.99. This model is a Geek Squad-certified refurbished model.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch Lite

The Nintendo Switch Lite has been slightly easier to find in stock than then Nintendo Switch. You can usually find it at Best Buy, Target, or GameStop. Just keep in mind that it sells out fast and the coral color is the hardest console to find. The Editor’s Choice handheld sports a comfortable design, stellar game library, and is more travel-friendly than the OG Switch. In our Nintendo Switch Lite review, we felt the Switch Lite had a more sturdy design, whereas the Switch feels more like a display with two controllers on the side.

Where to buy— Nintendo Store

The Nintendo Store is back online! Prior to the pandemic, the Nintendo Store was a great source for new and refurbished Nintendo Switch consoles. However, the store had been shutdown since about April. (It came back online on July 1). Earlier this week, it had stock of refurbished Nintendo Switch consoles for $259. (They’ve since sold out). Meanwhile, the Nintendo Store at eBay — another great source for consoles — is still temporarily closed. We’ll update our post when it reopens.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch — Refurbished models

If you can’t find a new Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite, your next best bet is to opt for a refurbished model. As with any refurbished purchase, you’ll want to verify the console’s warranty, who backs the warranty, and how long your device is covered. Meanwhile, Best Buy has had fluctuating inventory of the Geek Squad refurbished Switch Lite on sale for $194. It’s only $5 off, so go with this option only if new inventory is out of stock.

When to expect new stock

Reports indicate that Nintendo is actively working on refreshing its Switch inventory. However, COVID-19 outbreaks throughout Asia have led to a surge in demand for Nintendo Switch consoles. Nikkei reports that Nintendo is looking to increase Switch production by about 10% compared to the 20 million it made in 2019. The best advice on where to buy Nintendo Switch is to simply be patient and check our story daily as we monitor new inventory.

50% Off On Nintendo Switch Games at GameStop

Where to buy — holiday shortages

Nintendo Switch shortages might stick around till the holidays. A new report indicates that Nintendo is still struggling with Switch manufacturing due to government-imposed lockdowns in Malaysia and the Philippines. The former is Nintendo’s source for printed circuit boards, whereas the latter provides passive components. So while we may see new inventory show up over the summer, we may face Switch shortages again come the holiday shopping season. And given that there were zero Switch deals on July 4th, we think the same will hold true for Amazon Prime Day. In other words, you should buy that Switch console when you see it.