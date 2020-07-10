Home Technology Nintendo Announced Three More Free SNES and NES Games for Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Announced Three More Free SNES and NES Games for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo announced three more free SNES and NES games for Nintendo Switch Online Contributors.

Donkey Kong Nation, Natsume Championship Wrestling, and The Immortal will be liberated on July 15th.

You want an active Switch Online subscription to play with the free classic games.
There’s no rhyme or reason to its library of games such as Change Online readers behind the time of the improvements of Nintendo, but three games have been added following having a hiatus. The highlight of this July additions is unquestionably Donkey Kong Country, that was among the greatest platformers ever published for the Super Nintendo and assisted place developer Rare about the map until they heyday of the N64.

It is a fantastic thing since the games being added to the choice of games will be the strangest of deep cuts that Nintendo chose a headliner. About the SNES, Natsume Championship Wrestling is an unlicensed wrestling match based on a transformation of an accredited wrestling game released in Japan. In terms of the NES, readers are becoming The Immortal, that will be a dark fantasy adventure game which was created for its fifth-generation Apple II. Why we are getting these rather than the sequels into Donkey Kong Country is a puzzle.

After the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March, Nintendo has allowed Sony and Microsoft dominate the headlines with information regarding their next-generation consoles, however, if anybody at Nintendo is studying this, one approach to receive our focus is to attract N64 games to Nintendo Switch Online. Only a thought.

Here is the lineup of SNES games and NES Switch Online on July 15th:

SNES Games
Donkey Kong Country — Equipped with chest-pounding muscular, powerful barrel rolls and amazing vine-swinging abilities, Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong set out to confront their adversaries, K. Rool and his reptilian team of Kremlings. Play solo and a friend, compete or play in over 100 degrees full of bonus amounts and collectables.
Natsume Championship Wrestling– Pick from 12 outrageous wrestlers and deliver the pain! Having more than 50 moves to learn and a grappling system, experience this era’s wrestling activity. Test your might from the AI, or as much as two players can compete in a display, round-robin and tag group matches.

NES Games
The Immortal — Catch your Wizard’s Bundle and allow your pursuit unfolds as you explore the Labyrinth of Eternity. Delve in the depths of the dungeon. Your instructor Mordamir expects below!
There are several payment methods for Nintendo Switch Online: $3.99 for a month, $7.99 for three weeks, or $19.99 for annually. There is also a family program which costs $34.99 but can support up to 8 Nintendo Accounts. There is a trial if you would like to check it out before you commit to paying.

