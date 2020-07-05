Home Technology next-gen Dell XPS laptops will soon launched in India
next-gen Dell XPS laptops will soon launched in India

By- Sankalp
The Dell XPS laptops that are next-gen will probably  be soon launched in India. The company has started sending out invites for an online-only event.

The business will be unveiling the next-gen Dell XPS notebooks. XPS is ultra-light notebook series and your company’s premium together with the line specifications. The 2020 laptops moved on sale recently and were initially shown at CES.

Currently, in the US marketplace,next-gen Dell XPS is offered in three sizes: 13-inch (XPS 13), 15-inch (XPS 15), and 17-inch (XPS 17). For the Indian market, we expect the company to announce the XPS 13 and XPS 15 models only. As always, all versions sport a bezel-less layout that is near, which makes them physically smaller compared to other laptops using a display that size. The 2020 lineup also moves to a screen, which is considered as the aspect ratio for productivity.

As per the teaser, Dell will unveil XPS 15 in India and XPS 13. The XPS 15 will include up to 4K display, infinity-edge bezel-less design, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, HDR panel, 94 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 500 nits brightness.

The XPS 13 build and muscular will include Gorilla Glass 6 shade with a light. It will carry a 13-inch screen with infinity edge design that is bezel-less along with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The XPS 13 includes the 10th Gen Core Intel i7 CPU with up to 3.9GHz Turbo Boost. It is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB PCle NVMe M.2 SSD. In the very front, you get a 13.3-inch Full HD screen with touch assistance. There is an IR webcam that is 1080p. It’s very light at only 1.27 Kg.

Further, on the connectivity front, it packs in the Killer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Port options on the machine include a few USB C 3.1 using Thunderbolt 3, microSD card slot, and combi audio jack.

The larger version of the XPS household, XPS 15 package in a 15.6-inch 4K touch screen display with 10th Gen Core Intel i7 CPU with up to 5.1GHz Turbo Boost. You receive up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD options. It weighs over 2 kg in addition to the port potions found on the XPS 13, the XPS 15 packs at a USB-C 3.1 port. The connectivity and camera choices remain the same here.

As of the press, it’s still uncertain which specs and exact models will launch in India weekly. As soon as they get available, we will update this piece with specific information.

Asymptomatic carriers may be infectious, as a fatal instance of COVID-19 from California...
