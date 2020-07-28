Home Gaming New Xbox Series X Color Might’ve Just Leaked
New Xbox Series X Color Might’ve Just Leaked

By- Sweety Singh
  • A new Xbox Series X controller leak tells us Microsoft might launch a white version of the console in the near future, or that the rumored Series S might come in white.
  • An image of the white wireless controller was supposedly captured at a party hosted at the house of Microsoft exec.
  • The photo shows an Xbox controller consistent with the black version that Microsoft unveiled a few months ago.

Microsoft will launch at least one Xbox model this fall, and that’s the Xbox Series X model the company announced so far. The Series X offers essentially the same hardware as the PlayStation 5, and it will have a comparable price. Microsoft and Sony will announce availability details about its 2020 consoles soon, as both companies are likely looking to start preorders soon.

Price And Release Date

The price and release date are the only mysteries left for both consoles, but Microsoft may have a few additional surprises for fans in the weeks to come. Microsoft is widely expected to launch a cheaper Series S console this fall as well, which would be even less expensive than Sony’s PS5 Digital Edition. But a brand new leak tells us that the new Xbox might come in white too, just like the PS5.

Microsoft only showed gamers the black version of the Series X so far since mid-December when the company unveiled the design. The new Xbox wireless controller was only featured in black so far, a further indication that black will be the color of the new console.

Then came Sony’s gaming event a few weeks ago, when the white PS5 was introduced. The white color option wasn’t exactly a surprise, considering that Sony had already revealed the DualSense design and the controller’s white color.

The image below features a white version of the new Xbox controller. Like the DualSense controller, this seems to be an indication that a white Xbox is coming soon. It’s unclear whether we’re talking about the Series X, Series S, or both. The controller will work with both Xbox versions.

Leaked photo shows purported white Xbox Series X controller.

The story of the leak is pretty interesting, considering the context. The image first appeared on Reddit, but the user quickly deleted the post and the temporary Reddit account. The damage is already done, as the picture above has started circulating online.

PS5 Can Crush Xbox Series X On Sales

According to Thurrott, the photo was snapped during a party in Washington. That took place at the house of a Microsoft employee. The person who shared the image said the person who hosted the party. He was the child of the unnamed Microsoft exec.

First of all, the main problem with this story is the party itself. Nobody should be going to any parties as long as the novel coronavirus is out of control. We’ve seen countless stories of how the virus spreads in indoor spaces. And every such gathering of people is a risk for everyone involved.

That said, the controller in the image does appear to be genuine. The D-pad and the share button are dead giveaways. Here is the black version of the Xbox Series X controller that Microsoft revealed months ago. But that’s pretty much all we know about the white controller:

Xbox Series X Controller. Image source: Xbox

With July almost over, Microsoft and Sony should soon unveil the launch dates of their console and price details. Once preorders start, we’ll know exactly what color options will be available for each console version.

