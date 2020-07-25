Home Corona New study reveals which type of homemade mask is the safest
Corona

New study reveals which type of homemade mask is the safest

By- Shipra Das
  • The coronavirus transmission rate can be reduced with a combination of three actions: frequent hand hygiene, social distancing, and face masks.

Wearing face masks while you’re sharing the same space with other people can reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus and possibly save the lives of everyone in the room and their loved ones.

Face masks combined with social distancing and frequent handwashing, they give you a better chance to stall for time until effective vaccines and drugs are here.

