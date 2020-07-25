New study reveals which type of homemade mask is the safest

A recent study explained what cloth face masks are the most effective.

PPE scarcity certainly explain why the Indian government is advising its citizens against wearing N95 respirators with valves and creating their own, reusable face masks.

The virus spreads while talking, sneezing, and coughing, and a face mask is the kind of obstacle that can stop the droplets and aerosols.

Researchers at the University of New South Wales in Australia looked at how various types of homemade masks can block the spread of droplets ejected while sneezing and coughing.

They used LED lighting, and a high-speed camera to film a person coughing and sneezing without a mask, and then did the same thing for single-, double-, and triple-layer masks.

A new study explains which type of homemade face cover is the safest by comparing cloth masks made of a different number of layers.

The researchers concluded that a single-layer mask is better than no mask if nothing else is available.

The single-layer cover would reduce droplets from speaking, but the double-layer would be even better at lowering the spread of droplets from coughing and sneezing.

The three-layer surgical mask was the most effective at stopping the expelled droplets.

A new study also showed that the tiny droplets that are expelled during regular talking, which turn into aerosols in the circulating air of a room, can contain viral loads that are still infectious.

Just because the water evaporates quickly and the droplet becomes an aerosol, the virus isn’t killed. This makes wearing a face mask while outside the safety of your home all the more important.

If you plan on making your own reusable masks to save money or during shortages, make sure you use three layers and rely on guidelines.