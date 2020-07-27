New Star Wars Movie Trilogy Delayed

- Advertisement -

The brand new Star Wars trilogy initially slated to start in 2022 has been pushed again by one yr because of delays attributable to the Covid-19 pandemic. The information, which was first reported by Deadline, ought to come as ultimately no shock, as studios have continued to wrestle to re-open productions amid the worldwide emergency.

The original movie of the trilogy, which was scheduled for Dec. 16, 2022, has now been moved to Dec. 22, 2023, which implies an extended await Star Wars followers anxious for extra motion pictures after The Rise of Skywalker concluded the Skywalker Saga in 2019. The second film has been pushed again from Dec. 20, 2024, to Dec. 19. 2025. The trilogy nearer will now bow on Dec. 17, 2027, as a substitute of Dec. 18, 2026.



We all know little else about these new Star Wars movies past their launch dates. There have been several filmmakers tied to those new motion pictures, which have been positioned to steer a brand late period of Star Wars storytelling on the large display. It was initially introduced in 2017 that The Final Jedi director Rian Johnson was connected to develop and probably helm a brand new trilogy of Star Wars motion pictures. However, we’ve heard little else about his involvement since.

Then, in 2019, Sport of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had been tapped to direct the original movie within the trilogy earlier than they bowed out of the venture because of one other dedication with Netflix. A report on the time urged that Benioff and Weiss had been fascinated about telling a Jedi origin story set millennia earlier than The Phantom Menace however the creators and Lucasfilm allegedly didn’t see eye-to-eye on the path the film ought to take. Finally, evidently, the venture has now been scrapped.