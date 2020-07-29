New Releases on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: July 19th, 2020, More Information About it For You!!!

- Advertisement -

A lot to look forward to in the week to come back together with the likes of Shameless and the sequel to The Kissing Booth.

Let’s now take you through the three new titles added this weekend.

The Last Dance (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, Biography, History, Sport

Cast: Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, David Aldridge, Scottie Pippen

Sports activities documentary have change into like gold dust in 2020 given the delay of most sports activities and earlier this year, The Last Dance captured the nation when it aired weekly on ESPN.

Now it’s the flip of Netflix to hold the limited series that takes you again to the Chicago Bulls dominance within the 1990s and the personalities that made up the enduring group.

In case you didn’t know, Netflix and ESPN labored on the undertaking therefore why it’s on Netflix now today.

Gigantosaurus (Season 1)

Genre: Animation

Cast: Dylan Schombing, Áine Sunderland, Nahanni Mitchell, Benjamin Jacobson

One other shared license with Disney additionally arrived this weekend with Gigantosaurus dropping on Netflix today in addition to being available on Disney+.

Jonny Duddle’s guide is the supply materials for this youngsters sequence about 4 Dinosaur pals going out on adventures.

The Notebook (2004)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Nick Cassavetes

Cast: Tim Ivey, Gena Rowlands, Starletta DuPois, James Garner

Runtime: 123 min

The Notebook is a film that’s continuously being added and faraway from Netflix nevertheless it’s all the time a preferred addition when it does return.

Right here’s what you possibly can anticipate in case you’ve by no means managed to observe the Nicholas Spark adaptation:

“Two young lovers are torn aside by war and class differences within the 1940s on this adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’s best-selling novel.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week

13 New Movies Added This Week

Cold Feet (2019)

Devil’s Gate (2017)

Fatal Affair (2020) Netflix Original

Father Soldier Son (2020)

Funan (2018)

Little Singham: Legend of Dugabakka (2020)

MILF (2018) Netflix Original

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Sylvia (2018)

The Millions (2019)

The Notebook (2004)

The Players (Gli infedeli) (2019) Netflix Original

We Are One (2020) Netflix Original

10 New TV Series Added This Week

Cursed (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dark Desire (Season 1) Netflix Original

Gigantosaurus (Season 1)

In the Dark (Season 2)

Indian Matchmaking (Season 1) Netflix Original

Kissing Sport (Season 1) Netflix Original

Skin Decision: Before and After (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sunny Bunnies (2 Seasons)

The Business of Drugs (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Last Dance (Limited Seriess)

1 New Stand-up Specials Added This Week

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (2020) Netflix Original

Most Popular Titles on Netflix US for July 19th

Fatal Affair manages to hold its personal within the top 10 films list with The Old Guard following in second. Animated films nonetheless proceed to do properly with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as soon as once more peaking into the top 10.

On the TV side, Friday’s headline addition of Cursed season 1 is on the top of the TV list. Elsewhere, the Jeffery Epstein docu-series has re-entered the highest 10 as has In The Dark with season 2 being added on Friday.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

Fatal Affair The Old Guard The Lorax How Do You Know MILF Despicable Me 365 Days The F**k-It List Desperados Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US

Cursed Down to Earth with Zac Efron The Business of Drugs Dark Desire Unsolved Mysteries Warrior Nun Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich Indian Matchmaking In The Dark The Office