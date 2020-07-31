New Oppo Watch – with SD3100 chipset

- Advertisement -

This month, Oppo Germany Printed the specs of the Global Oppo Watch, however today we’re getting a suitable announcement. The international Oppo Watch may reveal the name with its Chinses counterpart, but has important differences on the interior.

Global Oppo Watch:

The global Oppo Watch includes just two chipsets – the Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 Wear, which helps it run Wear OS and also the Ambiq Micro Apollo 3, that powers the proprietary system of what Oppo calls low-power mode.

Variants :

The Oppo Watch is available in two sizes, 46 mm and 41 mm, with the first one having a 1.91″ AMOLED screen with 402 x 476 resolution, while the other has a 1.6″ OLED of 320 x 360 pixels.

Build:

The body is built from 6000-series aluminum metal, while the Rear surface is vinyl + ceramic over the larger version.

The 41 millimeter Watch has just plastic and nothing else. Both versions have a”fluororubber” strap, whereas the Stainless Steel version, introduced in China, will stay homebound.

Key Point to Know:

The Oppo Watch’s main selling point is its own dual boot solution – it may run WearOS or a low-powered energy-saving mode based on your needs.

The first one brings all of the awesome smartwatch features like Google Play along with GPay and OK Google support, while the latter offers just the essentials – the time, notifications, alarms – just as any other basic smart band.

The two manners vastly vary in their endurance – that the Oppo Watch can select between 24 and 36 hours in Smart Mode (respectively for the 41/46 mm variants), or 14/21 times with Power Saver Mode.

Battery Backup :

Oppo claims 15 minutes about the magnetic charger could fill 46% of the battery and might need 75 minutes to achieve 100%.

However, this is the number for the larger size, the smaller Watch can charge only around 30% in 15 minutes,

despite having a more compact cell – the full capacity is 430 mAh or even 300 mAh.

The larger one also supplied with LTE support using an eSIM processor inside. According to the press release, Vodafone, Orange, and Celcom carriers may provide it, but you can most likely go with another carrier as long as it’s eSIM service and works on the mandatory bands.

Cost:

The bigger Oppo Watch can be purchased in Black or Glossy Gold, while the smaller has three color options – Black, Pink Gold, Silver Mist. Price in Europe starts from €249, while Indian customers have to take either INR14,990