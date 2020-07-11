Home In News New navigation feature of Google Maps
New navigation feature of Google Maps

By- Nitesh Jha
Google Maps guidelines almost immediately natty new play a part that’s now obtainable on Apple Maps.Some users encompass before now in progress as transfer illumination icons.In the machine type of the app, in cooperation in direction-finding and forceful mode.Apple rolled out the interchange illumination play a part in Apple Maps in iOS 13.Consequently it’s before now obtainable in orders and direction-finding experiences.

Apple launched Apple Maps

Apple launched Apple Maps only some existence before to incision its dependence on Google services.Although Google Maps was a must-have additive to the iPhone national screen. Apple Maps has evolved by a long way from its number one years. As the built-in, non-attendance map-reading app on iOS.Subsequent’s budding into a courteous another to Google Maps.Although Google nonetheless offers a richer Maps experience. Google plus owns Waze.Hence any more well-liked course-plotting app on machine. iPhone, and Google has been effective on achieving.

A type of piece parity between Google Maps and Waze. Between them, Google Maps and Waze be able to comply with a large amount needs. Whether you call for compelling directions, commuting connections.Seeing the sights suggestions, or crowdsourced numbers about the journey ahead. Apple Maps is a hair’s breadth standing to proposition entirely of that in a song package.But it power quieten stun users with a hardly any features. And Google Map is about to become tiny element that’s now obtainable in Apple Maps.

Google Maps had not industrial

Apple on track performance passage illumination inside Apple Maps a day ago. Since that’s a characteristic that Google Map had not industrial for Maps. It doesn’t thud like a good deal, but the surcharge of passage illumination.It offers drivers add-on in sequence about the imminent drive.Since it power be a countenance a few group would like to be proficient to access.

Google Map users engage in progress

It turns out that Google has been functioning on the story as well.And a few Google Map users engage in progress as it pop up. As seen in the screenshot below, via Droid-Life.The passage illumination will pop up at intersections even as navigating.But plus despite the fact that browsing the map. You capacity not unvarying investigate the new icons.Since you’re not paying consideration to the map.

Future versions of Google Map

It’s likely that future versions of Google Map.It will integrate the traffic lights in driving directions. Since a traffic light is about to come soon can come in handy.

Google Map to the latest version of Android

It’s unclear when the traffic lights feature will start showing up for everyone.  Updating Google Map to the latest version of Android won’t guarantee early access to the functionality. Droid-Life reports that traffic lights have shown up in Google Map 10.44.3 but not in beta version 10.45.0.

