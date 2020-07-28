- Advertisement -

New Marvel movies won’t launch anytime soon on account of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Black Widow is supposed to be the first MCU Phase 4 film to hit theaters, but it’s too early to tell if the 6th November will be the launch date.

Disney is reportedly looking at ways of maximizing the return of its movies, Black Widow included, and it supposedly showed a Black Widow to a marketing team recently.



As long as the novel coronavirus pandemic is out of control, movies won’t return to cinemas.

Some of the upcoming attractions will launch online but don’t count on studios releasing their biggest blockbusters via streaming services.

Disney’s Black Widow has a tentative launch date of November 6th.

Just days ago, we learned that Christopher Nolan’s Tenet premiere was pushed back again as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in the US.

Black Widow would probably sell even more tickets than Tenet, considering the massive interest in MCU films.

After all, Black Widow is the first film of the MCU Phase 4, and it’s the film that both the actress and the heroine deserve.

Scarlett Johansson played Black Widow in nine Marvel

movies, including here the unreleased Black Widow and her Captain Marvel uncredited cameo.

Black Widow is long overdue, and it’s now being delayed on account of the COVID-19 health crisis.

This isn't the first time that the Black Widow plot or credit scenes have leaked.

This isn’t the first time that the Black Widow plot or credit scenes have leaked. We’ve already shown you two similar plot leaks from late 2019 — the November 2019 and October 2019 leaks.

The January 2020 leak gave us the purported credits scenes of the film.

This brings us to the latest Black Widow account, the July 2020 leak, which comes from 4chan via Reddit.

They’ve been showing the movies to all sorts of different teams to see the best way to recoup their investment.

My marketing team was one. I feel safe sharing this because of the sheer amount of people in this industry. I know who’s seen the movie.

The plot is a lot more detailed than the 2019 leaks, but it offers the same general picture as them.

That said, the leaker says the movie starts right after the Civil War, as Black Widow runs from the government, in search of a device that would help Captain America’s faction avoid detection. Black Widows previously used the same method.