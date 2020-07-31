Home Entertainment New Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G leak
EntertainmentTechnology

New Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G leak

By- Pooja Das
New Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G leak says it’s going to cost the same as the first.

Samsung has yet to announce the Galaxy Z Fold two 5G formally, but a few plausible leaks have appeared online nowadays, and also the newest may spoil the price and release date.

Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold two 5G and four devices on August 5th.
Over two weeks, every puzzle that remained about the Galaxy Z Fold two 5G had been solved.

It started with a blurry hands-on photograph that started making the rounds on Twitter on Tuesday night, giving us our first look at the new screen and confirming that the new name

 On Wednesday, the first recorded press renders of this Galaxy Z Fold 2 were shared by MySmartPrice, showcasing each of the changes Samsung were made to the design of the telephone. And then on Thursday afternoon, Korean book DDaily leaked the price and release date of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Two rumors concerning the followup to the Galaxy Fold happen to be floating around online for decades. The first — that the Fold 2 would have a completely overhauled design — has been substantiated. The second was that the Fold two would actually be less expensive than the original version, regardless of the updated hardware and specifications. Providing the industry sources cited by DDaily is true; this does not seem to be part of Samsung’s plan.

The fantastic news is that the price is not going up, but if you were utterly reluctant to pay $1,980 to get a phone the first time round, the sequel is not going to change your thoughts.

If money is no object to you, daily additionally reports that Samsung’s partnership with fashion designer Thom Browne will continue.

You will be able to obtain the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition that autumn also for 4 million won (~$3,340).

According to past reports, the Fold 2 will feature a 120Hz refresh speed 7.7-inch Super AMOLED main display, 6.23-inch Super AMOLED Cover Display, Snapdragon 865 Plus chip, and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.

 

