New four documentaries need to be on your watch list

By- Shipra Das
  • August’s recommendations of four new documentaries and series to watch, from Netflix, Showtime, and Apple TV+.

I don’t think I can even count all the video streaming services I’m now subscribed to at this point in 2020

— I’m willfully exaggerating, of course, but it certainly feels that way sometimes

— and my must-binge list keeps getting impossibly, unconquerably long.

Not that it’s the worst problem in the world to have, of course.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic,

I can’t exactly drive to my local cinema and spend a couple of hours enjoying Tenet on the big screen like I want to,

which means the same thing for me as it does for you in terms of what I’m replacing that activity with: Lots and lots of Netflix sessions,

but also time spent hunting for great new content on services ranging from Peacock to Apple TV+.

Interestingly, a lot of the must-watch content I’m most excited to dive into right now falls into the documentary/docu-series bucket.

Specifically, there are at least four titles I’ll be checking out soon that I suspect a lot of you will, too — or, at least, plenty of you would enjoy if you knew about them.

Fear City

(Available to stream on Netflix now)

Boys State

(Available on Apple TV+ August 14)

The Go-Go’s

(Airing on Showtime on August 1)

Immigration Nation

(Premieres on Netflix August 3)

 

Shipra Das

