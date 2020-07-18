Home Corona New coronavirus symptom in younger adults
New coronavirus symptom in younger adults

By- Nitu Jha
Doctors discovered a new coronavirus symptom common in younger adults.  With more young people contracting the coronavirus than ever before, doctors are starting to note that younger patients tend to present with slightly different symptoms than adults.

Whereas a fever has long been the symptom most associated with the coronavirus. Younger adults below age 35 are more likely to exhibit symptoms such as abdominal pain and headaches.

The spectrum of symptoms continues to enlarge. So younger individuals often do come in now somewhat to surprise with no fever. And also this abdominal pain seems to impact them slightly longer.

Additional COVID-19 symptoms doctors are seeing in frequency with younger adults consist of severe migraine headaches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The simple fact that they are seeing slightly different coronavirus symptoms arise is par for the course for a virus that has perplexed physicians and researchers .

Recall that the virus had been about for a complete month before doctors began to observe that a loss of smell and taste was linked to the coronavirus.

New COVID-19 symptoms
As it stands now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists the following COVID-19 symptoms individuals should look out for:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of flavor or odor
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea

The CDC notes that these symptoms often appear around 2-14 days after first exposure to the virus.

As for individuals above the age of 34, the most usual symptoms remain fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, and confusion.

It’s also worth noting that coronavirus patients who often display the most severe symptoms tend to have underlying comorbidities. Like chronic cardiac disease, diabetes, or chronic pulmonary disease.

Incidentally, there have been studies which have found that smokers tend to be greater than 14% prone to wind up with severe coronavirus symptoms compared to non-smokers.

