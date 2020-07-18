New coronavirus symptom in younger adults

- Advertisement -

Doctors discovered a new coronavirus symptom common in younger adults. With more young people contracting the coronavirus than ever before, doctors are starting to note that younger patients tend to present with slightly different symptoms than adults. Whereas a fever has long been the symptom most associated with the coronavirus. Younger adults below age 35 are more likely to exhibit symptoms such as abdominal pain and headaches. The spectrum of symptoms continues to enlarge. So younger individuals often do come in now somewhat to surprise with no fever. And also this abdominal pain seems to impact them slightly longer. Additional COVID-19 symptoms doctors are seeing in frequency with younger adults consist of severe migraine headaches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Also Read: Here's How COVID-19 Effects You And Kills You

The simple fact that they are seeing slightly different coronavirus symptoms arise is par for the course for a virus that has perplexed physicians and researchers .

Recall that the virus had been about for a complete month before doctors began to observe that a loss of smell and taste was linked to the coronavirus.

New COVID-19 symptoms

As it stands now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists the following COVID-19 symptoms individuals should look out for:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of flavor or odor

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The CDC notes that these symptoms often appear around 2-14 days after first exposure to the virus.

As for individuals above the age of 34, the most usual symptoms remain fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, and confusion.

It’s also worth noting that coronavirus patients who often display the most severe symptoms tend to have underlying comorbidities. Like chronic cardiac disease, diabetes, or chronic pulmonary disease.

Incidentally, there have been studies which have found that smokers tend to be greater than 14% prone to wind up with severe coronavirus symptoms compared to non-smokers.

