New Bond Film No Time To Die Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Movie Review

Ready for some good news, finally? We have got a few, assuming you are a fan of James Bond. The wait for the next James Bond movie will be a bit shorter than anticipated. After it had been postponed until November due to COVID-19, No Time to Die has been shifted forward and will release five days earlier than expected in the USA.

As declared in the tweet under, No Time to Die’s release date is November 20 at the US. As per usual for a 007 film, it’ll be out before that in the UK, where it debuts on November 12 (as previously scheduled).

No Time to Die was anticipated to be out this April. However, it was to have their release dates moved back on account of this pandemic. Some films are still shifting, with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet having just been pushed back fourteen days to July 31.

Spectre, the last Bond film, was released five decades back since Daniel Craig took on the role from Pierce Brosnan in 2006’s Casino Royale, which makes this the most extended wait between 007 romps. And No Time has had manufacturing; doubts surrounding it have ranged from whether Craig would return to changes in writers and directors, to the role of Bond. The COVID-19 delay is the movie’s latest setback.

However, we’re still excited for the secret agent with a license to kill to return to the screen. If you would like to know why to take a look at what we know about James Bond: No Time to Die.

