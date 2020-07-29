Home Entertainment New Amsterdam Season 3: Storyline Can We Expect To See Some New...
New Amsterdam Season 3: Storyline Can We Expect To See Some New Faces?

By- Alok Chand
New Amsterdam Season 3, One of the best medical series new Amsterdam’ is returning with its third season. New Amsterdam is inspired by the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death in Bellevue Hospital written by Eric Manheimer. The series is genuinely socially conscious, highlighting social issues and the flaws in our healthcare system that prevent so many from getting affordable healthcare providers.

Made by David Schulner, this series has exciting storylines, engaging characters, and excellent acting.
NBC renewed three new seasons of New Amsterdam in January 2020.

Here’s everything you want to learn about the upcoming period of New Amsterdam.

New Amsterdam Season 3: When Will It Air?

It premiered on September 25, 2018, along with the second season released on September 24, 2019. The series has been renewed for a third, fourth, and fifth season. But, creators haven’t revealed any official release date of the next season.

If we take a look at the previous releasing schedule, we can expect to observe that the third year in September 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has disturbed the whole program of New Amsterdam. Generation stopped, and they cancelled pandemic themed episode following their couple members of cast and crew got infected by the virus.

New Amsterdam Season 3: Can We Expect To See Some New Faces?

The creators have released no information about any new addition to the cast of the upcoming season.

This show revolves around a doctor Doctor Max Goodwin played by Ryan Eggold, who’s trying his very best to provide better health care services to those who are in need and working towards fixing the broken medical system of New Amsterdam Medical Center.

Makers haven’t shown anything regarding the storyline of the approaching period of New Amsterdam. It is challenging to guess the plot of the third year as the second season ended differently to what founders planned.

The past two episodes were supposed to be on the continuing pandemic, but they have cancelled. Writers are reconsidering about the plotline of this season-3 following this pandemic.

