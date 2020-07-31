Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And See More

- Advertisement -

Netflix’s‘Sweet Magnolias’ is set to make its return with Season 2. The series will be returning with Heather Headley as Helen Decatur, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan and the three most fabulous friends Joanna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend. Season 1 of this drama series received positive comments from critics and audiences.

Set in the literary Serenity’ Sweet Magnolias 2‘ centers around the lives of three best friends. Here are the details about the show as the second season will premiere soon.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Release Date

Due to this Covid-19 pandemic, the productions have not yet disclosed the release date. In an interview with Glamour, showrunner Sheryl J Anderson said, “I don’t know how to do that show without kissing, so we would like to be sure everybody is safe and feels comfortable returning to the passion of Serenity.”

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Plot

‘Sweet Magnolias’ is an American play that revolves around the lives of three best friends living in Serenity, South Carolina. The series focuses on setbacks and the challenges faced by the 3 buddies. It’s founded on Sherryl Woods’Sweet Magnolias’ book series.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Cast

Netflix has confirmed that the 3 leads Brooke Elliott, Joanna Garcia Swisher, and Heather Headley will reunite. In an interview with Glamour,” Anderson stated, “I’m thrilled and eager to come back with a cast and a crew that I love so much. It is such a valentine to everybody who worked so hard to make Serenity such a location. JoAnna, Brooke, and Heather and I had been jumping up and down while texting each other, and we look forward to doing that over Zoom too.”

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Trailer