Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ Officially Renewed for Season 2

- Advertisement -

The streamer has revived the YA drama to get another season after what Netflix calls for a”breakout” first run (such as other streaming programs, Netflix does not release detailed viewing figures for the majority of its programming). The pickup comes after its April premiere.

Outer Banks, place upon the barrier islands of North Carolina, centers around a group of friends who call themselves the Pogues. When a hurricane kills the energy for summertime, it sets off a series of events that are illegal which induce decisions to be made by the friends. The hunt to their ringleader’s missing a treasure hunt romances, father, along with the battle between the Pogues and their opponents turn into a filled with adventure and mystery.

Shannon Burke and Jonas and josh Pate made the show and will return for two as executive producers and showrunners. Austin North, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, members Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Drew Starkey, Deion Smith, and Charles Esten are set to return.

The pickup for Outer Banks combines a record of current Netflix renewals which includes Sweet Magnolias, Mindy Kaling’s Never Have Ever, After Life, Gentefied and Kenya Barris’ #BlackAF, Amongst Others.