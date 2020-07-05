Netflix The Week Of July 5th: Know About All Info

- Advertisement -

Netflix is adding 17 new displays, movies, and specials in the first full week of July.

Two films that need to be on your radar are a terrible anime from the founder of Devilman Crybaby and also an action movie where Charlize Theron has an immortal warrior.

Netflix is also losing Solo: A Star Wars Story this week, leaving it with no Star Wars movies.

This week, the end of the era, as the last Star Wars movie, nevertheless left on Netflix, sets off for Disney+’s greener pastures. Thankfully, there’s plenty of new material to take its place, such as The Old Guard, a superhero movie on a group of immortal warriors, according to a comic book starring Charlize Theron. If you are into global disasters (and who isn’t nowadays?), Japan Sinks: 2020 should sate your appetite.

Here’s the full list of the Netflix streaming departures and arrivals for the week of July 5th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, July 5th

ONLY

Monday, July 6th

A Kid out of Coney Island

Tuesday, July 7th

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Wednesday, July 8th

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

With 120 million viewers at his peak, Astrologer Walter Mercado was sui generis: a

peacock in a macho culture, a naive biz whiz, a freelancer of hope.

Stateless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

for an Australian immigration detention center, four strangers — a distressed lady, an anguished refugee, a bureaucrat, and a fighting dad — cross paths.

Was It Love? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After four very different men appear in her life, one mother who has not dated in years starts to rediscover love — and herself.

Yu-Gi-Oh! : Season 1

Thursday, July 9th

Japan Sinks: 2020 — NETFLIX ANIME

After devastating earthquakes devastate Japan, one household’s resolve is tested on a survival journey through the sinking archipelago.

The Protector: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vizier and the Immortals rule over contemporary Istanbul, Hakan journeys to the past to stop a war, and Zeynep undergoes a powerful transformation.

Friday, July 10th

The Claudia Kishi Club — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Asian American creatives pay enthusiastic tribute to the iconic, stereotype-busting”Baby-Sitters Club” character within this heartfelt documentary short.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this travel series, actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien searching for healthy, sustainable ways to live.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants at Space — NETFLIX FAMILY

Most fabulous friends George and Harold — along with their classmates as well as tyrannical principal — are recruited for a mysterious mission in outer space.

Hello Ninja: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

In their third year, the adventure-loving ninjas find new katas, fulfill Wesley’s cousin, Gen, and visit Baa-chan’s hometown of Osaka, Japan.

O Crush Perfeito (Relationship About Brazil) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this reality show, six singles fulfill five distinct blind dates in popular hot spots in São Paulo. Who can they choose for another date?

The Old Guard — NETFLIX FILM

Led by a warrior called Andy (Charlize Theron), a secret group of tight-knit mercenaries using a mysterious inability to expire has fought to protect the deadly world for centuries. However, if the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their outstanding abilities are suddenly exposed, it is up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their positions, to help the group eliminate the danger of those who seek to replicate and monetize their electricity by any means necessary.

The Twelve — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Twelve ordinary citizens on jury duty must determine the fate of a respected headmistress accused of two murders.

Departures

Sunday, July 5th

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Woman

Wednesday, July 8th

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Thursday, July 9th

47 Metres Down

Saturday, July 11th

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

We'll be back next week with another roundup of films, all of the shows, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix.