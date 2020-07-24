Home Entertainment Netflix Streamings In August 2020
EntertainmentMoviesTV SeriesNetflixStreamingTop Stories

Netflix Streamings In August 2020

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • Netflix’s August 2020 releases list is now official following our sneak peek earlier this month, and there is a ton of hotly anticipated new content in store for subscribers.
  • Highlights include the new high-octane thriller Project Power starring Jaime Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Lucifer season 5.
  • Here, we run through the entire release schedule of Netflix’s original movies and shows for the month of August.

If money is very tight right now and you’re looking for ways to save, you should definitely consider canceling your subscription services — including Netflix — and checking out these 10 awesome streaming alternatives that are all completely free. Unemployment is still sky-high in the US due to our mind-bogglingly awful response to the novel coronavirus, so it’s totally understandable if you’re looking to cut costs a bit. You can always restart your Netflix subscription anytime you like, of course. And when you do, you’ll have plenty of fantastic new original shows and movies just waiting to be streamed.

Netflix Renews ‘Outer Banks’ for Second Season

Netflix Busy Month

August is set to be an extremely busy month at Netflix, with well over 100 new movies, series, and specials set to be added to Netflix’s content catalog over the course of the month. You can see the entire schedule of releases right here in our earlier coverage, but plenty of people out there are concerned mainly with the new original movies and shows Netflix has planned each month. Those people won’t be disappointed in August because Netflix is planning a whopping 60 different original releases over the course of the month.

Also Read:   Extracurricular Season 2 Release Date: When is it releasing? Who will return Cast In Season 2?

There’s plenty to get excited about on Netflix in August 2020, but the highest-profile original release has to be Project Power on August 14th. It’s a high-octane thriller starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt about a new drug that gives people temporary superpowers. It sounds pretty silly — and it may very well be — but it’s also shaping up to be the biggest release of August. Then again, Lucifer season 5 is set to arrive on August 21st, and that’s obviously going to be huge as well.

Also Read:   Avatar: The Last Airbender Coming to Netflix in August

Want to see what else is in store for Netflix subscribers next month? The full Netflix August 2020 releases list can be found below, and we’ve included links when available so you can go check out the trailers.

Streaming August 1st

  • Super Monsters: The New Class —  FAMILY

Streaming August 2nd

  • Connected —  DOCUMENTARY
Also Read:   The Crown season 4: Trailer, cast, Netflix release date and everything

Netflix Streaming August 3rd

  • Immigration Nation —  DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 4th

  • A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp —  FAMILY
  • Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave —  FAMILY 
  • Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab —  ORIGINAL
  • Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning  COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming August 5th

  • Anelka: L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood —  DOCUMENTARY
  • World’s Most Wanted —  DOCUMENTARY

Netflix Streaming August 6th

  • The Rain: Season 3 —  ORIGINAL
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — ANIME

Streaming August 7th

  • Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 —  ORIGINAL
  • Berlin, Berlin FILM
  • The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space —  FAMILY
  • ¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 —  ORIGINAL
  • The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 —  FAMILY
  • Selling Sunset: Season 3 —  ORIGINAL
  • Sing On! Germany —  ORIGINAL
  • Tiny Creatures —  ORIGINAL
  • Wizards: Tales of Arcadia —  FAMILY
  • Word Party Songs —  FAMILY
  • Work It —  FILM

Streaming August 10th

  • GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event —  ORIGINAL

Netflix Streaming August 11th

  • Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids —  COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming August 12th

  • (Un)Well —  DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 13th

  • Une fille facile / An Easy Girl —  FILM

Netflix Streaming August 14th

  • 3%: Season 4 —  ORIGINAL
  • El robo del siglo —  ORIGINAL
  • Fearless —  FILM
  • Glow Up: Season 2 —  ORIGINAL
  • Project Power —  FILM
  • Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun —  FAMILY
  • Teenage Bounty Hunters —  ORIGINAL 
Also Read:   This Shows Are Rocking On Netflix Right Now
Also Read:   15 best Android emulators for Mac and Pc of 2020

Streaming August 15th

  • Rita: Season 5 —  ORIGINAL
  • Stranger: Season 2 —  ORIGINAL

Streaming August 17th

  • Crazy Awesome Teachers —  FILM
  • Glitch Techs: Season 2 —  FAMILY

Netflix Streaming August 19th

  • Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind —  FILM
  • DeMarcus Family Rules —  ORIGINAL 
  • High Score —  DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 20th

  • Biohackers — ORIGINAL
  • Great Pretender — ANIME
  • John Was Trying to Contact Aliens —  FILM

Streaming August 21st

  • Alien TV —  FAMILY 
  • Fuego negro — FILM
  • Hoops —  ORIGINAL
  • Lucifer: Season 5 —  ORIGINAL
  • Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 —  ORIGINAL
  • The Sleepover —  FILM

Netflix Streaming August 25th

  • Emily’s Wonder Lab  FAMILY
  • Trinkets: Season 2ORIGINAL

Streaming August 26th

  • Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol —  ORIGINAL
  • La venganza de Analía —  ORIGINAL
  • Million Dollar Beach House — ORIGINAL
  • Rising Phoenix — DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 27th

  • Aggretsuko: Season 3 ANIME

Black Widow Leaks:Big Twist Of MCU Phase 4

Netflix Streaming August 28th

  • All Together Now —  FILM
  • Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 ORIGINAL
  • I AM A KILLER: Released —  ORIGINAL 
  • Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins —  FILM
- Advertisement -
Sweety Singh

Must Read

What To Expect From Legacies Season 3 possible See?

Celebrities Rahul Kumar -
Following Vampire Dairies wrap up in 2017, the witches and werewolves have consistently found a way to re-establish themselves in the kind of The...
Read more

The Circle Season 2: When It Will Likely Arriving On Netflix? See More Details.

Netflix Rahul Kumar -
Netflix is developing its content lineup with the beginning of fact programs. The Circle has been united by the monster to its lineup of...
Read more

Cobra Kai season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details Here !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Netflix recently took over Cobra Kai. The action comedy-drama series is a version of The Karate Kid. The first two seasons of the series...
Read more

Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ Officially Renewed for Season 2

Celebrities Rahul Kumar -
The streamer has revived the YA drama to get another season after what Netflix calls for a"breakout" first run (such as other streaming programs,...
Read more

Taboo Season 2: Release date, Plot, And Who is in the cast !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Season 2's information had dropped in 2017. And since then, fans have been awaiting their dose of James Delaney, his team of their damned...
Read more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 may consist of 22 episodes, what latest we know See

Celebrities Rahul Kumar -
The beloved vampire dream series ran eight seasons, obtained a spin-off for Klaus' clan (The Originals), obtained yet another spin-off (Legacies), and was subsequently...
Read more

13 reasons why season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other News !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
13 Reasons, the high school adolescent thriller drama came to an end with its fourth season. Four seasons of the show make sense. However,...
Read more

Game of Thrones Prequel Series Leaks

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
HBO has started casting for its Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, according to two reports. Recapped says that HBO is currently casting the...
Read more

Cobra Kai Heads To Netflix For Season 3 See

Celebrities Rahul Kumar -
Among the very top-rated action-comedy web collection, Cobra Kai is soon expected to come up with its third season on Netflix. Jon Hurwitz, Hayden...
Read more

Netflix Streamings In August 2020

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
Netflix’s August 2020 releases list is now official following our sneak peek earlier this month, and there is a ton of hotly anticipated new...
Read more
© World Top Trend