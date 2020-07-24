Netflix Streamings In August 2020

- Netflix’s August 2020 releases list is now official following our sneak peek earlier this month, and there is a ton of hotly anticipated new content in store for subscribers.
August is set to be an extremely busy month at Netflix, with well over 100 new movies, series, and specials set to be added to Netflix’s content catalog over the course of the month. You can see the entire schedule of releases right here in our earlier coverage, but plenty of people out there are concerned mainly with the new original movies and shows Netflix has planned each month. Those people won’t be disappointed in August because Netflix is planning a whopping 60 different original releases over the course of the month.
There’s plenty to get excited about on Netflix in August 2020, but the highest-profile original release has to be Project Power on August 14th. It’s a high-octane thriller starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt about a new drug that gives people temporary superpowers. It sounds pretty silly — and it may very well be — but it’s also shaping up to be the biggest release of August. Then again, Lucifer season 5 is set to arrive on August 21st, and that’s obviously going to be huge as well.
Want to see what else is in store for Netflix subscribers next month? The full Netflix August 2020 releases list can be found below, and we’ve included links when available so you can go check out the trailers.
Streaming August 1st
- Super Monsters: The New Class — FAMILY
Streaming August 2nd
- Connected — DOCUMENTARY
Netflix Streaming August 3rd
- Immigration Nation — DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 4th
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — FAMILY
- Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — FAMILY
- Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — ORIGINAL
- Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming August 5th
- Anelka: L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood — DOCUMENTARY
- World’s Most Wanted — DOCUMENTARY
Netflix Streaming August 6th
- The Rain: Season 3 — ORIGINAL
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — ANIME
Streaming August 7th
- Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 — ORIGINAL
- Berlin, Berlin — FILM
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — FAMILY
- ¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 — ORIGINAL
- The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — FAMILY
- Selling Sunset: Season 3 — ORIGINAL
- Sing On! Germany — ORIGINAL
- Tiny Creatures — ORIGINAL
- Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — FAMILY
- Word Party Songs — FAMILY
- Work It — FILM
Streaming August 10th
- GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event — ORIGINAL
Netflix Streaming August 11th
- Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming August 12th
- (Un)Well — DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 13th
- Une fille facile / An Easy Girl — FILM
Netflix Streaming August 14th
- 3%: Season 4 — ORIGINAL
- El robo del siglo — ORIGINAL
- Fearless — FILM
- Glow Up: Season 2 — ORIGINAL
- Project Power — FILM
- Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — FAMILY
- Teenage Bounty Hunters — ORIGINAL
Streaming August 15th
- Rita: Season 5 — ORIGINAL
- Stranger: Season 2 — ORIGINAL
Streaming August 17th
- Crazy Awesome Teachers — FILM
- Glitch Techs: Season 2 — FAMILY
Netflix Streaming August 19th
- Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — FILM
- DeMarcus Family Rules — ORIGINAL
- High Score — DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 20th
- Biohackers — ORIGINAL
Great Pretender — ANIME
- John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — FILM
Streaming August 21st
- Alien TV — FAMILY
- Fuego negro — FILM
- Hoops — ORIGINAL
Lucifer: Season 5 — ORIGINAL
- Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — ORIGINAL
- The Sleepover — FILM
Netflix Streaming August 25th
Emily’s Wonder Lab — FAMILY
Trinkets: Season 2 — ORIGINAL
Streaming August 26th
- Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — ORIGINAL
- La venganza de Analía — ORIGINAL
- Million Dollar Beach House — ORIGINAL
- Rising Phoenix — DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 27th
- Aggretsuko: Season 3 — ANIME
Netflix Streaming August 28th
- All Together Now — FILM
- Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — ORIGINAL
- I AM A KILLER: Released — ORIGINAL
- Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — FILM