By- Nitu Jha
There are so many Netflix shows, and movies for fans of the popular streaming service to have that among the ways.

Netflix shows

that the service has been the king of the streaming field is by never allowing the well run dry.

There is always something new to discover, together with old gems to find and enjoy on the service.
Along those lines, one site lately decided to measure exactly how much time it would take a individual to watch all those Netflix shows and movies.

If you wished to, it would take you more than four years to swallow everything on Netflix.

I’ve been using this period during the coronavirus pandemic to binge on some excellent Netflix displays and movies.

with a bent towards international fare — everything from Money Heist into Crash Landing on You.

It may be partially a function of quarantines, being trapped in the home, and nowhere on the planet allowing Americans to fly at this time.

so this is a means to at least emotionally satisfying a number of their wanderlust.

It’s partly because of the serendipity related to accidentally finding it. Nonetheless, it’s feel-good.

and it has got all — a great story, fantastic, likeable actors, and it is so different from the usual fare I see.

A very, very quick summary of the narrative: Crash Landing on You is all about a South Korean heiress that has a paragliding accident, inadvertently drifts across the boundary.

crashes down in North Korea and ends up becoming entangled with a handsome European Korean military officer.

My significant point, which no one likely has to be reminded of, is that of Netflix’s value proposition in the streaming movie sphere.

first TV shows and videos as well as licensed content from outside suppliers

There’s just so much content here, such as first TV shows and videos as well as licensed content from outside suppliers.

and the spigot is never going to dry up.

Not even the creation pauses Related to the coronavirus situation has slowed down Netflix’s release cadence this season.

and about the Organization’s most recent earnings forecast CEO Reed Hastings summed up the overall strategy thus, regarding volume:

“We want to have numerous hits that if you visit Netflix, you may simply go from strike to hit to hit and never need to think about some of those other solutions.

” Hastings said. “We want to be your primary, your very best friend.

And needless to say, occasionally there is Hamilton, and you’re going to go to someone else’s service for an outstanding film.

but for the most part, we want to be the one which always pleases you” Seeing that statement and the amount of content.

Netflix has, there is something extraordinary you might not be aware of. The staff over at Reviews.

org decided to quantify how much stuff there is about the service, and how long it would require you to appreciate all of it.

There’s a little bit of an art to this investigation since the material is constantly coming onto and rolling off of this ceremony.

5,500 unique titles on the streamer

but here is a rough idea about what you would be in store for if you set out to try and watch Netflix — all of Netflix, that is. Everything on the service.

Per Reviews.org, which notes Netflix as of the time of this writing has almost 5,500 unique titles on the streamer:

“The total runtime is 36,667 hours that means it would take four decades, two months, and eight weeks to see the full (current) Netflix library.”

Some other unique and fascinating facts the site found:

The normal user just views 2% of the Netflix library in annually.

Assuming no titles have been added or removed and you watched Netflix 24/7.

it would cost $662.50 to stay subscribed long enough to look at everything on Netflix.

Nitu Jha

Also Read:   Apple Stores: Australia Just opened, Reopen in Four US States Next Week
