Netflix shares trailer, Cast, Release Date for animated series ‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’!!!

Netflix has shared a trailer for a brand new animated series known as Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – you may watch it under.

Govt produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Colin Trevorrow, the brand new show follows a gaggle of teenagers who camp out on Isla Nublar whereas Jurassic Park falls leaving dinosaurs to wreak havoc.

Whereas aimed toward a youthful audience, Camp Cretaceous nonetheless has its scary moments as the kids are menaced by a bunch of marauding prehistoric clones, from the T-rex and triceratops, to the genetically-engineered Indominus Rex.

Set concurrently with the primary Jurassic World film, watch the trailer for the animated series under.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous release on Netflix on September 18.

In the meantime, Sam Neill has confirmed that his return to the Jurassic Park franchise will be for more than just a cameo.

It was introduced final seasons that Jurassic World: Dominion – the third film within the present iteration of the dinosaur series – would reunite original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

It wasn’t made clear on the time as to how concerned the three actors can be within the follow-up to 2018’s Fallen Kingdom, which may even star Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, nonetheless, Neill has now confirmed that they may all characteristic closely all through.