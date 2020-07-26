Netflix scraps upcoming prank show starring Chris D’Elia

- Advertisement -

Netflix has announced that it has pulled the plug on an upcoming prank show starring comedian Chris D’Elia.

The news comes after numerous claims of sexual harassment and misconduct were made against the actor’s final month. D’Elia has denied all allegations.

According to Deadline, D’Elia had simply finalized a deal with the streaming big to make the present and his most excellent pal and fellow comic Bryan Callen when the allegations surfaced. The nonscripted collection was to deal with the connection between the two comics and their affinity for pulling excessive jinks, in line with sources accustomed to the deal.

The primary allegations towards D’Elia have been made on-line on June 16 after a lady named Simone Rossi accused the comic of “grooming” her when she was 16, whereas tweeting screenshots of alleged interactions she’d had with D’Elia.

“Think about being 16 and being groomed by a slapstick comedian twice ur age and the one motive you by no means met up and by no means bought bodily molested was as a result of u had simply gotten a boyfriend ur personal age,” she wrote on Twitter.

D’Elia, 40, denied that he had “knowingly” pursued underage females, emphasizing that he’d solely engaged in “authorized and consensual” relationships.

“I do know I’ve mentioned and finished issues that may have offended folks throughout my profession, however, I’ve by no means knowingly pursued any underage girls at any level,” D’Elia mentioned in an announcement. “All of my relationships have been each authorized and consensual, and I’ve by no means met or exchanged any inappropriate pictures with the individuals who have tweeted about me.”

He continued: “That being mentioned, I actually am actually sorry. I used to be a dumb man who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my way of life. That’s MY fault. I personal it. I’ve been reflecting on this for a while now, and I promise I’ll proceed to do higher.”

Regardless of Netflix’s resolution to scrap D’Elia’s new present, the streaming service nonetheless has three of his stand-up specials – Incorrigible (2015), Man on Fireplace (2017), and No Ache (2020) – accessible in its library.

He additionally stars in the second season of the present You, in which he performs a person who menaces a 15-year-old woman. Nonetheless, his character Henderson was killed off and received’t be showing in season 3 of the show.