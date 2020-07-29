Home Entertainment Netflix Scam Attempts To Steal Your Credit Card Info
EntertainmentIn NewsMoviesTV SeriesNetflixStreamingTop Stories

Netflix Scam Attempts To Steal Your Credit Card Info

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • A new Netflix phishing scam has been making the rounds that attempts to steal your login and credit card information by tricking you into updating your account.
  • The scam directs users to a surprisingly convincing Netflix clone site to enter their details.
  • Always be sure to triple check the sender before you click a link inside of any email you receive.

Netflix Scam

The internet is a dangerous place. By now, many of us are savvy enough to avoid the most obvious scams and ploys online, but much like a mutating virus, this forces the bad actors to adapt. As a result, scams become even harder to detect, which is why it’s so important to be diligent when visiting websites or opening emails that look suspicious. To that point, cloud office security platform Armorblox published a blog post this week detailing a new Netflix phishing attack that seeks to steal your login credentials, billing address, and credit card details.

Also Read:   The Last OG Season 4: Netflix Any Specific Release Date For The Fourth Season?

Netflix hits one billion installs on the Play Store

Netflix Scam: Phising Attack

Armorblox first spotted the phishing attack a few weeks ago when Netflix customers started receiving emails in their inboxes that claimed to be from Netflix Support. The email informed the customers that there was a problem verifying their personal details and that it was resulting in billing issues. They were also told their accounts would be canceled in 24 hours if they didn’t update their personal information to solve the problem.

Also Read:   Lost in Space 3: Release Date, Cast, And We Think That Very Hard To Right Forecast For The Future

“When targets clicked the link, they were led to a fully fledged Netflix lookalike website with a phishing flow. That asked them to part with their Netflix login credentials, billing address, and credit card details,” Armorblox co-founder Chetan Anand explained in the blog post. “Once the phishing flow was complete, targets were redirected to the real Netflix home page, none the wiser about being compromised.”

Also Read:   When is The Big Show Show Season 1 coming on Netflix: Potential Wrestlemania Season Release Date

Email phishing attacks are a dime a dozen, but as Armorblox explains. This one was noteworthy because it was able to get through email security controls. The first trick that the hackers used was redirecting users. To “a fully functioning CAPTCHA page with subtle Netflix branding”. If they clicked the link in the email. This made the entire procedure look more legitimate. And might have been enough to convince some Netflix customers.

Captcha Page

Furthermore, both the CAPTCHA page and the Netflix clone site were hosted on legitimate domains. One of which belongs to Wyoming Health Fairs and the other. That is hosted on the site of an oil and gas company in Texas. “By hosting phishing pages on legitimate parent domains. Attackers are able to evade security controls based on URL/link protection. And get past filters that block known bad domains,” Anand says.

Finally, the Netflix clone site itself, which you can see below, really does look like the real Netflix login page. It even has a few extraneous flourishes, like a “Need help?” link and the option to login with Facebook.

Also Read:   Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 3: Fans Will Understand, Release Date, Cast, Storyline Possibilities For The Explained?
Also Read:   Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 3: Fans Will Understand, Release Date, Cast, Storyline Possibilities For The Explained?

Whether or not you would have fallen for this scam, it never hurts to know what’s out there. After all, if that email had managed to get through into your inbox. There’s a chance you could have given away your personal information and credit card number. That said, as clever as this attack might have been relative to the spam you ignore every day. Detecting it would have been as simple as looking at the address bar in your browser.

- Advertisement -
Sweety Singh

Must Read

Netflix Scam Attempts To Steal Your Credit Card Info

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
A new Netflix phishing scam has been making the rounds that attempts to steal your login and credit card information by tricking you...
Read more

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: When Will Season 4 Stream On Netflix?

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Seven Deadly Sins : The anime series Seven Deadly Sins are back. It is based on a comic book of the same title written by...
Read more

Letterkenny Season 9 Releasing Date, Casting Details And Previous Detail

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Letterkenny Season is a Canadian tv-series and creates its existence through streaming on YouTube as a web series called Letterkenny Problems. The show as Letterkenny...
Read more

Harley Quinn Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot And All The Upcoming News

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
Harley Quinn is an American adult animated television series. The show is based on a DC Comics character of the same name created by...
Read more

Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Details !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Violet Evergarden season two -- Anime has in several instances opposed wants and become the domain of artistry. The liveliness of Violet Evergarden has...
Read more

Noragami Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Noragami is a manga series which was established in 2014. The show was adapted from a publication of the same name which was first...
Read more

Rick And Morty Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know Here All Updates

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Rick And Morty are an American, and it is an adult TV show. It's science fiction that is revived. It aired on Cartoon Network....
Read more

Bachelor In Paradise Season 7 All The Contestants And Host’s Name

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
Love is the most beautiful feeling in this world. One thing that's got for free and that remains till the last breath is love....
Read more

Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Bard of Blood season 2 is an action, espionage, and thriller television web series that is Indian based on the book's Bards of Blood'....
Read more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Current Information

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
The Animal Kingdom is roused from an Australian flick that came in 2010 for the fans. Jonathan Lisco is your official of the thriller...
Read more
© World Top Trend