Netflix Released The Trailer For The Forthcoming Dance Comedy Movie

Work It is a dance comedy-drama movie coming on the streaming giant Netflix. The story of the film showcases the life of the student who is ambitious about dancing her way into a prestigious college.

The upcoming movie Work It is directed by Laura Terruso and the producers of the movie are Alicia Keys, Leslie Morgenstein, and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton. The story revolves around the student whose dream was to take admission to her dream college by the performance of her dance.

Netflix has just launched the new trailer of the movie. Here you will get to know everything regarding the Work It.

The official Release date for the movie Work It:

Netflix has set the release date of 7th August 2020. You have not to wait long for the upcoming movie drama as it is going to release in just less than one month. For the lovers of dance and dance competitions, this movie is surely going to be a delight. Get ready for some serious dance performance.

The star cast members of the movie Work It:

The amazing cast members of the upcoming movie are:

Sabrina Carpenter as Quinn Ackerman

Liza Koshy

Keiynan Lonsdale

Drew Ray Tanner

Michelle Buteau

Jordan Fisher

The official trailer of the Work It:-

In the trailer, Quinn meets an eclectic group of dancers, including her friend Jas (Koshy). Thunderbirds former choreographer of the competitor school dance group. And diamond dancer flying under the radar on social media; And a likeness of Conan O’Brien who is supposedly the “best flipper in town”.

One ragtag team of dancers. One giant competition. 💃 💃 💃 💃 WORK IT, starring Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Jordan Fisher, will dance its way into your life on 7 August, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/so9wciKMVP — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 16, 2020

Based on a serious step forward / pasting on vibes, the film follows the character of Carpenter, an aspiring dancer who is turned down from the school’s competitive dance company, and whose talented friend (Koshy) rival agrees to help the group.

