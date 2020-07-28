- Advertisement -

Not merely has Netflix confirmed The Kissing Booth is going to be a trilogy, but the streaming system says the third part in the movie franchise has already been filmed.

The Kissing Booth 3 was filmed in secret at precisely the same time as The Kissing Booth 2, which just went live on Netflix on Friday.

Variety noted that part three is now in post-production and will premiere on Netflix in 2021. So that.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for The Kissing Booth 3.

“It was the toughest secret to maintain,” cast member Joel Courtney said in a live YouTube event on Sunday.

According to Deadline, part three picks up following the Kissing Booth 2 cliffhanger. Before Elle heads to school, it’s the summer, and she hasn’t yet decided about which college she will attend. There is Harvard, where boyfriend Noah is ensconced, and also Berkeley, in which her best friend Lee (Noah’s brother) is led. Decisions, decisions.

Each one of the core throw from Your Kissing Booth 2 will reunite for part three. Joey King (The Act, The Conjuring) is back to lead the cast as protagonist Shelly’ Elle’ Evans alongside Courtney, as Elle’s best buddy Lee Flynn, also Jacob Elordi as Elle’s long-distance boyfriend, Noah Flynn.

Also reprising their roles from the first movie are Molly Ringwald (Mrs. Flynn), Meganne Young (Rachel), and Bianca Bosch (Olivia).

Monica Castillo, for RogerEbert.com, was rather scathing in her review of The Kissing Booth 2. “In some senses, this adolescent romantic comedy has it all…” she wrote. “…betrayal, jealousy, mean girls, public apologies, a video game-dance contest, a heated Thanksgiving meltdown, both gloomy and romantic montages set to slow pop songs. You name it. However, “The Kissing Booth 2″ is also rather empty, predictable, and just downright silly.”

While most critics have been part of the adolescent romcoms, the viewing audience can’t get enough of them. The Kissing Booth part one had been the most rewatched movie on the network in 2018.

Vince Marcello is directing The Kissing Booth 3, from the books. The movies were shot in South Africa.

