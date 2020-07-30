Home TV Series Netflix Netflix phishing scam
Netflix

Netflix phishing scam

By- Pooja Das
  • A brand new Netflix phishing scam has been making the rounds which attempt to steal your login and credit card data by tricking you in upgrading your accounts.
  • The scam directs users to a surprisingly persuasive Netflix clone website in order to enter their information.
  • Always make sure you cross-check the sender until you click on a link inside of any email you get.

The internet is a dangerous place. By now, many of us are savvy enough to avoid the most obvious scams and ploys online, but much like a mutating virus, this forces the bad actors to adapt. As a result, scams become even harder to detect, which is why it’s so important to be diligent when visiting websites or opening emails that look suspicious.Netflix phishing scam

To that point, cloud office security platform Armorblox published a blog post this week detailing a new Netflix phishing attack that seeks to steal your login credentials, billing address, and credit card details.

 Scam: Netflix Phishing

First phishing attack was noticed a Couple of Weeks ago The email informed the customers that there was a difficulty verifying their personal particulars and that it was resulting in billing problems.

They were also told their accounts would be cancelled 24 hours if they did not update their personal information to take care of the issue.

“When targets clicked on the link, they were led to a Fully-fledged Netflix lookalike website using a phishing flow that asked them to part with their Netflix login credentials, billing address, and credit card details,” Armorblox co-founder Chetan Anand explained from the blog post.

“After the phishing stream was complete, aims were redirected to the actual Netflix home page, none the wiser about being compromised.”

Hackers Web : CAPTCHA

Explainsthis one was noteworthy because it was able to get through email security controllers. The first trick that the hackers used was redirecting customers to”a completely functioning CAPTCHA page with subtle Netflix branding” whenever they clicked on the link in the mail address. This made the whole process seem more legitimate, and might have been enough to convince some Netflix customers.
Furthermore, both the CAPTCHA page and the Netflix clone Website were hosted on valid domain names, among which belongs to Wyoming Health Fairs and the other of that is hosted on the site of an oil and gas company in Texas. “By hosting sites on valid parent domains, attackers can evade security controls according to URL/link protection and get beyond filters that block known bad domain names,” Anand says.

Last, the Netflix clone website itself, which you can view Below, actually does seem like the real Netflix login page. It has a couple of extraneous flourishes, like a”Need help?” Link and also the option to log in with Facebook (though these extra links reload the exact same page — they aren’t functional if you click on them):

Whether you would have fallen for this scam, then it never Hurts to know what is out there. After all, even if that email had been able to get Into your inbox, there is a possibility you could have given away your Personal info and credit card number. Nevertheless, as smart as this attack Might have been relative to the junk you discount daily, discovering it would Have been as simple as looking at the address bar in your browser.

Pooja Das

