Netflix Original Streaming Arrivals And Departures For The Week

By- Sweety Singh
  • Netflix is adding 16 new shows, movies, and specials in the second week of July.
  • Of all the Netflix originals dropping this week, Cursed will probably get the most buzz, reimaging the legend of Arthur with 13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford in the lead role.
  • You can also do a double feature of MILF and The Notebook. That is a thing you can do.

Katherine Langford hasn’t been in Hollywood long, but she’s clearly made the most of her time there. After making a name for herself in 13 Reasons Why, she was cast in both Love, Simon and Knives Out, and now she’s the lead in a new show called Cursed on Netflix original. The reimagining of the legend of King Arthur is the highlight of the week, but The Notebook is returning to Netflix as well, in case you want to cry.

Netflix Originals: the 24 best Netflix Original TV shows

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of July 12th, 2020:

Arrivals

Tuesday, July 14th

  • The Business of Drugs — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
    • To detail how drugs push people into risky — even deadly — behaviors, former CIA officer Amaryllis Fox investigates the economics of six illicit substances.
  • On est ensemble (We Are One) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
    • Activists around the world fight injustice and drive social change in this documentary that follows their participation in the music video “Solidarité.”
  • Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
    • Urzila Carlson keeps the laughs coming with thoughts on “The Biggest Loser,” sex tapes and boxed wine in a stand-up special from Melbourne, Australia.
Wednesday, July 15th

  • Dark Desire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

    • Married Alma spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion, ends in tragedy and leads her to question the truth about those close to her.
  • Gli Infedeli (The Players) — NETFLIX FILM
    • From campy lies to sexy surprises, this collection of vignettes captures the follies of several men as they fumble with fidelity and relationships.

  • Skin Decision: Before and After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

    • Plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian and skin-care expert Nurse Jamie use the latest procedures to transform clients and bring out their best selves.
  • Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
Thursday, July 16th NETFLIX ORIGINAL

  • Fatal Affair — NETFLIX FILM
    • Ellie (Nia Long) tries to mend her marriage with her husband Marcus (Stephen Bishop) after a brief encounter with an old friend, David (Omar Epps), only to find that David is more dangerous and unstable than she’d realized. FATAL AFFAIR is directed by Peter Sullivan.

  • Indian Matchmaking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

    • Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the U.S. and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.
  • MILF — NETFLIX FILM
    • Three best friends in their 40s start relationships with younger men while on vacation.
  • Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Friday, July 17th

  • Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • In a Brazilian cattle-ranching town, adolescents panic when they’re threatened by the outbreak of a contagious infection transmitted by kissing.

  • Cursed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

    • Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.
  • Funan
Saturday, July 18th

  • Gigantosaurus: Season 1
  • The Notebook

Departures

Sunday, July 12th

  • Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Wednesday, July 15th

  • Forks Over Knives

Saturday, July 18th

  • A Most Violent Year
  • Laggies
  • Life After Beth
  • Obvious Child
  • Room
  • Tusk

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies. And also specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in July. As well as the full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

Sweety Singh

