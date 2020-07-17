Netflix Money Heist Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Current News

- Advertisement -

After getting an overwhelming response for its season four of those Netflix Original Money Heist, founder Álex Pina recently confirmed that he’s started working on its forthcoming season, i.e. season 5. By sharing a picture from his office’Vancouver Media’, Pina declared the crime drama’s season 5 is currently in the works. He also wrote, “Escribiendo La Casa de Papel 5 (Composing La Casa de Papel 5)”.

Money Heist Season 5 work has officially begun

On July 10, 2020, the founder of Netflix’s Money Heist created a huge statement regarding the upcoming season of this Spanish crime thriller. Álex Pina took to his Instagram manage to share a picture of himself, lounging with his notebook alongside his pooch at his office. Pina’s IG article comes not so long after Netflix Spain shared a movie featuring the Money Heist cast and disclosed that they were going back to the collections very soon.

From the caption of his IG article, the creator of Currency Heist revealed great news for all the fans that are awaiting an upgrade on the show’s season 5 as he wrote, “Writing La Casa de Papel 5”. For the unversed, La Casa de Papel is the original title of this hugely successful Netflix show in Spanish.

Check out his post below:

For people who haven’t watch the hit Spanish series, as the name suggests, Money Heist’s plot revolves around a bank heist. Until date, two heists have been seen by the audience one of which while the next one is to reach its own completion, regarding the way things ended at the climax of year four. Thus, curiosity among the fans has improved about whether the show will follow a similar format and show a new heist completely or will reevaluate the heist by tying up all of its loose ends.

Álex Pina hinted with respect to how Netflix approaches its forthcoming season. Pina clarified saying they have chances for some spinoffs and believes that it’s because of the strong and strong identifies of this show’s characters. He continued saying they’ve always looked for their personalities to have a design that was very complex and layered. Thus, he feels virtually every part of Money Heist includes a duality they would like to see in a spinoff. He concluded saying that they could watch some of them in different contexts.