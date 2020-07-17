Home Entertainment Netflix Money Heist Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Current News
EntertainmentTV SeriesNetflix

Netflix Money Heist Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Current News

By- Badshah Dhiraj
- Advertisement -

After getting an overwhelming response for its season four of those Netflix Original Money Heist, founder Álex Pina recently confirmed that he’s started working on its forthcoming season, i.e. season 5. By sharing a picture from his office’Vancouver Media’, Pina declared the crime drama’s season 5 is currently in the works. He also wrote, “Escribiendo La Casa de Papel 5 (Composing La Casa de Papel 5)”.

Money Heist Season 5 work has officially begun

On July 10, 2020, the founder of Netflix’s Money Heist created a huge statement regarding the upcoming season of this Spanish crime thriller. Álex Pina took to his Instagram manage to share a picture of himself, lounging with his notebook alongside his pooch at his office. Pina’s IG article comes not so long after Netflix Spain shared a movie featuring the Money Heist cast and disclosed that they were going back to the collections very soon.

Also Read:   Here Is All Latest Detail About Sex Education Season 3

From the caption of his IG article, the creator of Currency Heist revealed great news for all the fans that are awaiting an upgrade on the show’s season 5 as he wrote, “Writing La Casa de Papel 5”. For the unversed, La Casa de Papel is the original title of this hugely successful Netflix show in Spanish.

Check out his post below:

For people who haven’t watch the hit Spanish series, as the name suggests, Money Heist’s plot revolves around a bank heist. Until date, two heists have been seen by the audience one of which while the next one is to reach its own completion, regarding the way things ended at the climax of year four. Thus, curiosity among the fans has improved about whether the show will follow a similar format and show a new heist completely or will reevaluate the heist by tying up all of its loose ends.

Also Read:   Here's Is Everything You Need To Know About NCIS 17
Also Read:   Lucifer Season 5 Release Date, Cast And Is Lucifer Season 6 Coming?

Álex Pina hinted with respect to how Netflix approaches its forthcoming season. Pina clarified saying they have chances for some spinoffs and believes that it’s because of the strong and strong identifies of this show’s characters. He continued saying they’ve always looked for their personalities to have a design that was very complex and layered. Thus, he feels virtually every part of Money Heist includes a duality they would like to see in a spinoff. He concluded saying that they could watch some of them in different contexts.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Too Hot to Handle Season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast & All Update
Badshah Dhiraj
Dhiraj is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows & comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, how tech works and daily news about how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at Worldtoptrend.com

Must Read

Netflix Money Heist Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Current News

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
After getting an overwhelming response for its season four of those Netflix Original Money Heist, founder Álex Pina recently confirmed that he's started working...
Read more

Sherlock Season 5 Release Date, What All Updates We Have To Know

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Sherlock Season 5 is yet to get an official renewal update. The season is not canceled and there is a possibility of making it....
Read more

Extraction 2: Release Date, Cast And Read Here All New Updates

Movies Aryan Singh -
Extraction is an American action thriller movie which has been written by Joe Russo. Extraction is based on a graphic novel named Ciudad which...
Read more

The Last OG Season 4: Know The Plot, Cast And Release Date Of The New Season..!!!

TV Series Aryan Singh -
The Last OG is an American comedy-thriller television series that has been created for TBS. The television series has been created by Jordan Peele...
Read more

Outer Banks Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot And All Updates?

Netflix Badshah Dhiraj -
OUTER BANKS season 2 may be on the cards fans fell in love with all the throw of the very first show. When will...
Read more

MIRZAPUR SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND ALL UPDATES

Amazon Prime Sunidhi -
Mirzapur Season 2 is the maximum anticipated internet series release of 2020 in India. After an amazing first season on Amazon Prime Video, the...
Read more

Hollywood Season 2- Who all are casted? Can we expect to see some new Character?

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Hollywood Season 2 We are fond of Hollywood but this is an actual show. "Hollywood"-an American horror story, written and created by Ryan Murphy. Murphy...
Read more

My Hero Academia: Star Leaves Show As Season 4 Finale Approaches

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
There are a massive number of individuals out there who look ahead to My Hero Academia, and its season uncovered significantly a greater volume...
Read more

Hilda Season 2 Release Date And Who Is In The Cast And Important Details

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
If it comes to animated series, Netflix has been a game-changer with a string like Rick and BoJack Horseman and Morty. Hilda was among...
Read more

SACRED GAMES SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE, PLOT, CAST AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

Netflix Sunidhi -
‘Sacred Games’ is an Indian crime internet collection primarily based on Vikram Chandra’s critically acclaimed and award-winning 2006 novel of the equal name. The...
Read more
© World Top Trend