Home Entertainment Netflix just recently announced its August 2020 releases list
Entertainment

Netflix just recently announced its August 2020 releases list

By- Nitu Jha
- Advertisement -

Netflix just recently announced its August 2020 releases list.

which comprises a whopping 60 new original titles.

There is plenty to look forward to next month.

however, we also have a lead on exciting developments in store for Netflix fans in September.

Netflix

The streaming service has not announced its September lineup yet.

but we will tell you about ten new films and shows set to debut over the entire month.

July has been a huge month for Netflix readers.

make certain to check out everything the streaming giant released this month to make certain you have not missed anything important.

Highlights include The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron.

the debut season of Cursed starring Katherine Langford, and season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, which will be coming this Friday.

You will find more than a hundred new releases planned for second month in the United States.

Also Read:   HBO has removed Now Support From The Second-Gen and Third-Gen Apple TV Models

such as an impressive 60 distinct Netflix original films and series which are set for launch in August 2020.

Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Season 5 of this hit series Lucifer is among the most significant arrivals of August.

and we could also look forward to the big-budget thriller Project Power starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt toward the middle of the month.

There’s plenty to be excited about right now if you’re a Netflix subscriber, but it’s time to look further into the future.

Also Read:   Anne With An E Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All New Updates Updares

No, Netflix has not declared its September 2020 releases list just yet.

and it is going to be quite a time before the entire release schedule for September is declared.

There have been nine distinct names which are already verified to hit on the streamer’s content catalog in September.

however, and we’ll tell you about them right here.

Also Read:   Borderlands 3: Will Pearcent Take Weapons As Like Previous 2 Games?

AMAZON’S TOP DEALSConstruct the best home gym for less than you think with these 5 Amazon deals

Here’s everything That’s Been confirmed so far for launch in September:

September 4th: Off (Season 1) — A new space series (a drama, not like Space Force) starring Hillary Swank about a team of astronauts on the world’s very first human-crewed mission to Mars.

Charlie Kaufman’s new Netflix first horror movie

September 4th: I’m Thinking of Ending Matters — Charlie Kaufman’s new Netflix first horror movie starring Jesse Plemon, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis

September 6th: Undercover (Season 2) — A Belgian crime drama show released as a Netflix original in the US.

Trailer Park Boys (Season 3) — The next season of this popular Canadian series.

September 11th: Family Business (Season 2) — A French series also released as a Netflix original in the US.

Also Read:   Demon Slayer : When Will Season 2 Release On Netflix? Click To know More.

This one is all about a French family that sells weed and how they’re impacted as France legalizes it.

September 17th: Dragon’s Dogma — This can be a popular Capcom video game that Netflix is adapting for an original anime series.

September 29th: Welcome to Sudden Death — A Netflix first starring Michael Jai White, Gary Owen, Gillian White, Kristen Harris, and Anthony Grant which is a sequel to the older Jean-Claude Van Damme movie.

Also Read:   James Bond Movie No Time To Die Release Date, Trailer, Cast And Is This The Last of Daniel Craig In The 007 World?

A Netflix original movie starring Millie Bobby Brown

September TBD: Enola Holmes — A Netflix original movie starring Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes’s sister.

.

September TBD: Ratched — This is Netflix’s original reboot based on One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

and it’ll star Sarah Paulson as the infamous Nurse Ratched. Obviously.

the show has already been renewed for another season.

- Advertisement -
Nitu Jha

Must Read

Netflix just recently announced its August 2020 releases list

Entertainment Nitu Jha -
Netflix just recently announced its August 2020 releases list. which comprises a whopping 60 new original titles. There is plenty to look forward to next month. however,...
Read more

China delivers a stunning photo of Earth and the Moon from its Mars probe

Technology Shipra Das -
China’s mission to Mars took a moment to capture the Earth and Moon in its rearview mirror. China managed to launch its mission to...
Read more

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G preliminary specifications

Technology Pooja Das -
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked in full, as official press renders of the foldable phone reveal the design and the...
Read more

Microsoft does not care if you buy an Xbox Series

Entertainment Pooja Das -
Microsoft does not care if you buy an Xbox Series X, and that's a PROBLEM..... Microsoft is preparing to launch the Xbox Series X this...
Read more

If you live in one of these 4 states, Dr. Fauci says your coronavirus risk is rising

Corona Shipra Das -
Dr. Fauci is especially worried about four states right now that are seeing concerning increases in positive coronavirus cases.
Also Read:   The Stranger Season 2: Expected Release Date, Plot & All New Updates!
The latest coronavirus updates from...
Read more

Vikings Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Vikings season 7, Vikings is a TV show that is loaded with drama is set in the mid 12 or 13 century that makes...
Read more

Best Backpacks At Best Price 2020

Fashion Sweety Singh -
August is upon us and thousands of students are now searching for the best backpacks for college. While there's still a lot of uncertainty...
Read more

Dr. Fauci wants you to wear something else along your face mask

Entertainment Shipra Das -
White House health advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci urging all Americans to wear a mask along eye coverings like googles or glasses where possible. This...
Read more

The Orville Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
The Orville was inspired by many science fiction films in addition to series, with star trek being its principal inspiration along with"next generation".The third...
Read more

OnePlus Nord coming this August

Technology Pooja Das -
The OnePlus Nord USA version will be released later this year, along with the OnePlus executive supported. The very affordable OnePlus phone is...
Read more
© World Top Trend