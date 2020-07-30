- Advertisement -

Netflix just recently announced its August 2020 releases list.

which comprises a whopping 60 new original titles.

There is plenty to look forward to next month.

however, we also have a lead on exciting developments in store for Netflix fans in September.

Netflix

The streaming service has not announced its September lineup yet.

but we will tell you about ten new films and shows set to debut over the entire month.

July has been a huge month for Netflix readers.

make certain to check out everything the streaming giant released this month to make certain you have not missed anything important.

Highlights include The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron.

the debut season of Cursed starring Katherine Langford, and season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, which will be coming this Friday.

You will find more than a hundred new releases planned for second month in the United States.

such as an impressive 60 distinct Netflix original films and series which are set for launch in August 2020.

Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Season 5 of this hit series Lucifer is among the most significant arrivals of August.

and we could also look forward to the big-budget thriller Project Power starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt toward the middle of the month.

There’s plenty to be excited about right now if you’re a Netflix subscriber, but it’s time to look further into the future.

No, Netflix has not declared its September 2020 releases list just yet.

and it is going to be quite a time before the entire release schedule for September is declared.

There have been nine distinct names which are already verified to hit on the streamer’s content catalog in September.

however, and we’ll tell you about them right here.

Here’s everything That’s Been confirmed so far for launch in September:

September 4th: Off (Season 1) — A new space series (a drama, not like Space Force) starring Hillary Swank about a team of astronauts on the world’s very first human-crewed mission to Mars.

Charlie Kaufman’s new Netflix first horror movie

September 4th: I'm Thinking of Ending Matters — Charlie Kaufman's new Netflix first horror movie starring Jesse Plemon, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis

September 6th: Undercover (Season 2) — A Belgian crime drama show released as a Netflix original in the US.

Trailer Park Boys (Season 3) — The next season of this popular Canadian series.

September 11th: Family Business (Season 2) — A French series also released as a Netflix original in the US.

This one is all about a French family that sells weed and how they’re impacted as France legalizes it.

September 17th: Dragon’s Dogma — This can be a popular Capcom video game that Netflix is adapting for an original anime series.

September 29th: Welcome to Sudden Death — A Netflix first starring Michael Jai White, Gary Owen, Gillian White, Kristen Harris, and Anthony Grant which is a sequel to the older Jean-Claude Van Damme movie.

A Netflix original movie starring Millie Bobby Brown

September TBD: Enola Holmes — A Netflix original movie starring Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes’s sister.

.

September TBD: Ratched — This is Netflix’s original reboot based on One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

and it’ll star Sarah Paulson as the infamous Nurse Ratched. Obviously.

the show has already been renewed for another season.