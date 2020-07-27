- Advertisement -

Netflix is losing 42 movies and shows from its streaming service in August 2020.

There are a ton of great movies departing the ceremony this month, including Bad Boys (and its sequel), The Karate Kid (and its sequels), Groundhog Day, and Jerry Maguire.

The British comedy-drama show Skins is also being removed at the beginning of the month.

Losing a ton of articles on Netflix is not fun, but that is how licensing works — nothing lasts forever. That’s why Netflix has always been obsessed with filling its service up with countless original series, movies, and comedy specials, but that also suggests that the slow months stand out even more, which is undoubtedly the case for August. In case you haven’t seen the full program for Netflix’s August arrivals and departures, it is not exactly thrilling, particularly when it has to do with the very first content that Netflix is known for.

In months such as these, the movies and shows leaving sting even worse, especially when they’re rewatchable classics like some of the content being eliminated in August. The one that caught my eye was Groundhog Day, which is still among the most excellent Bill Murray movies of all time, and it is especially worth watching right now when every day feels the same due to the pandemic. Additionally, I understand this is an article about Netflix. Still, in case you have not seen Palm Springs on Hulu, it is essentially a spiritual sequel to Groundhog Day, and it is equally as great of a movie.

Groundhog Day is just one of several critically-acclaimed or cult classic movies leaving next month. We will also lose Bad Boys and Bad Boys 2, which you may have added to your queue after Bad Boys for Life hit theatres before this season. As they both be gone as of August 31st, it’s now or never. Other great films such as Jerry Maguire, The Karate Kid, Tootsie, and V for Vendetta are departing in August and Skins, a British series That I’ve never really noticed. Still, I know has a ravenous after both overseas and during the rest of the world:(losing)

Skins: Vol. 1-7 | August 1st

Blue Is the Warmest Shade | August 25th

Bad Boys | August 31st

Groundhog Day | August 31st

Jerry Maguire | August 31st

The Karate Kid | August 31st

Observe and Record | August 31st

Tootsie | August 31st

| August 31st

V for Vendetta | August 31st

Once you’ve had your fill of articles that’ll be evaporating from Netflix next month, you can check out the complete list of films, TV shows, and specials being added to Netflix from August to choose their place. If you would rather original fare, we have also got a full calendar of release dates for Netflix’s first movies and shows.(losing)