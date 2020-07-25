- Advertisement -

Netflix is giving off an Abysmal * Netflix Account (1000 months of service) to the Participant with the highest score in a Brand New video game based on the original movie The Old Guard.

The competition will run from Friday, July 17th to Sunday, July 19th, and after the timer runs out, the player with the best score will be granted an 83-year subscription.

Netflix’s The Old Guard stars Charlize Theron and can be streaming on the ceremony right now.

If you’re searching for spending your weekend by leaving home without risking illness, we’ve got you covered. The latest star-studded original movie from Netflix, The Old Guard, started streaming last week and celebrating its arrival, Netflix is giving one away”Immortal* Netflix Account” to the player with the maximum score in the game based on the film, which is playable starting at 8 a.m. PT on Friday, July 17th.

Of course, immortality is limited in regards to offers, as Netflix notes which the account of the winner will come with 1000 weeks of service, or just over 83 years. However, that is likely sufficient to get you through at least the next few seasons of Stranger Things and Cash Heist.

In case you haven’t seen this film, The Old Guard, based on a graphic novel by Greg Rucka, follows a group of immortal mercenaries that have to fight to maintain their identity secret. Charlize Theron plays Andy; among the earliest members of the group, along with the reviews, are broadly positive, which is not always true for Netflix’s original films (see: Blight). Here’s what you Want to know concerning The Old Guard sport:

The original game used for its contest mirrors the events of the movie, as you would expect. It’s a browser-based, top-down, beat them up videogame in which you play as the lead character of the film, and fight off hordes of enemies with only the film’s iconic one-handed Labrys (aka a giant, double-bladed ax). But like in the film, dying isn’t the end. Getting murdered slows you down to have the maximum score, you have to conquer enemies without getting hit, and as swiftly as possible. The contest will be held three times (7/17, 7/18, and 7/19) on www.oldguardgame.com, whoever reigns as #1 when the three-day timer runs out take home the Immortal* Netflix Account.

Even if you don’t participate in the struggle, you may want to see if anyone can sprint to the top of the leaderboard with a high score, or if the top spot will change hands all weekend.

Speaking of Netflix’s original movies, the provider only shared an inventory of its ten most well-known movies ever this week, along with the Chris Hemsworth action flick Extraction took the top spot with 99 million viewers in its first four weeks. The Old Guard has just been out for a week, but soon, it seems poised to join this list.