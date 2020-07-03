- Advertisement -

Netflix is adding a lot of articles to its streaming support in July, but these are the ten best new movies and shows we think you should increase your queue this month.

The Umbrella Academy is just one of the few Netflix first series returning to get a new season.

If you missed The Last Dance as it had been airing on ESPN earlier this year,

you might have caught up on the highly entertaining background of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Some of the most interesting originals coming to Netflix this month are based on comic books.

The clearest is Umbrella Academy, which returns for its next season after a positive reception last February.

There’s also a new film named The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron as one of four immortal warriors.

Finally, we have Warrior Nun, also depending on the title alone, it might be my most anticipated show of the year.

If comic book adaptations aren’t your thing, Netflix can also be adding The Last Dance —

a comprehensive documentary about Michael Jordan’s life along with his six championships with the Chicago Bulls.

Even if you are not a Michael Jordan fan or a NBA fan,

I can’t recommend this documentary highly enough:

Airplane! July 1st

The iconic Collection of UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is back! Fusing signature elements from the first show with modern immersive, character-driven storytelling,

the new episodes are suspended from the experiences of ordinary people who have dwelt the unthinkable —

from the injury of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death to the shock of an odd paranormal experience

. Alongside detectives and journalists

present theories, and identify suspects, trusting one viewer holds the key to solving the

puzzle.

Warrior Nun

Japan Sinks: 2020 | July 9th

After catastrophic earthquakes devastate Japan, 1 family’s resolve is tested on a survival travel via the sinking archipelago.

Led by a warrior called Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious

inability to expire has fought to safeguard the deadly world for centuries.

and their outstanding abilities are suddenly expose

, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the most recent soldier to join their positions,

told by Nimue’s eyes, a young girl with a mysterious talent Who’s destined to become the most influential (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.

After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble man, to find Merlin and deliver an early sword.

against the terrifying Red Paladins and their complicit King Uther.

Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time:

and finding the courage to direct in the face of the impossible.