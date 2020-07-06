Home TV Series Netflix Netflix is adding 17 new displays
Netflix is adding 17 new displays

By- Nitu Jha
Netflix is adding 17 new displays, movies, and specials in the first full week of July.

Two films that needs to be on your radar are a tragedy anime from the founder of Devilman Crybaby along with an action flick where Charlize Theron has an immortal warrior.

Netflix can also be losing Solo: A Star Wars Story this week, leaving it without a Star Wars movies.

It’s the end of an era nowadays, as the last Star Wars film still left Netflix is setting off to the greener pastures of Disney+.

Luckily, there is lots of new material to take its place, including The Old Guard, which is a superhero movie about a group of immortal warriors according to a comic book and starring Charlize Theron.

If you are into international disasters (and who is not nowadays?) , Japan Sinks: 2020 should sate your desire too.

Here’s the full list of those Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of July 5th, 2020:

Stateless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
At an Australian immigration detention center, four strangers — a troubled woman, an anguished refugee, a bureaucrat and a fighting daddy — cross paths.

Can It Be Love? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
After four different men appear in her lifetime, one mother who hasn’t dated in years starts to rediscover a love — along with herself. : Season 1

Thursday, July 9th
Japan Sinks: 2020 — NETFLIX ANIME
After catastrophic earthquakes devastate Japan, 1 household’s resolve is tested to a journey of survival throughout the sinking archipelago.

Friday, July 10th
The Claudia Kishi Club — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Asian American creatives pay ardent tribute to the iconic, stereotype-busting”Baby-Sitters Club” character in this heartfelt documentary short.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In this travel series, actor Zac Efron journeys round the world with health expert Darin Olien in search of healthyand sustainable ways to live.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
Best friends George and Harold — along with their classmates as well as tyrannical chief — are recruited for a mysterious mission in outer space.

Hello Ninja: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
In their next period, the adventure-loving ninjas find new katas, fulfill Wesley’s cousin, Gen, and see Baa-chan’s hometown of Osaka, Japan.

O Crush Perfeito (Dating About: Brazil) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In this reality show, six sisters meet five distinct blind dates at fashionable hot areas in São Paulo. Who will they choose for a second date?

The Old Guard — NETFLIX FILM
Directed by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to expire have fought to protect the deadly world for centuries.

However, if the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission.

and their outstanding abilities are suddenly exposed, it is up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to assist the group remove the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their electricity by any means necessary.
The Twelve — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Twelve ordinary citizens on jury duty must decide the fate of a respected headmistress accused of two murders.

We will be back next week with another roundup of all of the new shows, films, and specials coming and departing from Netflix.

Meanwhile, check out everything coming and going out of Netflix in July, as well as the full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s first films and shows.

 

Nitu Jha

