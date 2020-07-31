Home Entertainment Netflix Hottest Shows Of This Week
EntertainmentMoviesTV SeriesNetflixStreamingTop Stories

Netflix Hottest Shows Of This Week

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • Wondering what to watch now on TV, Netflix, or all the other streaming services that have sprouted up recently? Sometimes the best way to figure out what to watch next. Is to check out all the shows that other people are watching right now.
  • We’ve got a list of the top 10 most popular shows that everyone is binge-watching right now. And it’s packed with intriguing new series as well as longtime favorites.
  • As new coronavirus case numbers continue to skyrocket all around the country. It’s probably a good idea to find a new show, settle in, and binge in the comfort and safety of your own home.

Netflix Boss: ‘Parasite’ Achieved Oscar Dominance Because ‘Roma’ Opened the Door

Will things ever go back to normal? It might seem like they won’t at this point, but rest assured that we’re going to get through this. The embarrassing lack of leadership in the US has made the coronavirus outbreaks around the country several orders of magnitude worse than they should have been. That said, the post-coronavirus world will be a much different place once effective COVID-19 medicines and coronavirus vaccines become available. In the meantime, everyone needs to do his or her part and wear a damn face mask — masks like these cost as little as 50¢ each, so there’s really no excuse.

Also Read:   The Kissing Booth 2 : Film Review

COVID-19 Awareness

In addition to things like wearing face masks and practicing strict social distancing, it’s also a good idea to simply stay home as much as you can these days. We’re not saying you should lock yourself away 24/7 like we had to do back when lockdowns were in place, but you really shouldn’t go out unless you have to. Think about it: the more time you spend out of harm’s way, the lower your odds of getting infected. What should you do with all that time you’ll be spending indoors, you ask? Well, at least some of your time can be spent watching the hottest shows on TV, Netflix, and other streaming platforms.

Also Read:   The Last Kingdom Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Catch Here All New Updates
Also Read:   The Kominsky Method Season 3: About The Release Date, Cast, Plot, And When Renewal Date

TV Time is a popular app for the iPhone and Android devices that lets people track the shows they’re watching. It’s used by more than 14 million people to track shows. And the developers behind the app aggregate. All that data to determine the most-watched each week. And when people record having watched four or more episodes of a show in one 24-hour period. That’s registered as a binge-watching session. Wondering which shows people are binge-watching most right now? TV Time just released this week’s list. And there are some terrific shows to check out.

Netflix Modern Family

modern family

ABC’s hit show Modern Family is at the top of the list this week. That’s undoubtedly thanks in part to the fact. That it’s impossible to turn on on the TV these days without finding it on at least a few channels. Netflix’s new fantasy series Cursed starring Katherine Langford is #2 on this week’s list. And How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) is #3. Another Netflix show, Dark, comes in at #4. While Friends rounds out the top 5.

NBC’s all-time great The Office is $6 on the list this week, while Grey’s Anatomy. And Brooklyn Nine-Nine come in at #7 and #8, respectively. The popular anime series One Piece comes in at #9 on Fuji this week. And Netflix’s Dark Desire closes out the list at #10.

Also Read:   Cobra Kai Season 3: Hulu Release Date? Storyline And All New Information
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Anne With An E Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
Sweety Singh

Must Read

Netflix Hottest Shows Of This Week

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
Wondering what to watch now on TV, Netflix, or all the other streaming services that have sprouted up recently? Sometimes the best way...
Read more

Poldark Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot And And The Latest Information We Need to Know !!!

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
The thriller series Poldark arrived with its fifth installment. Notwithstanding, the thriller's crowds and followers chance to be getting some information about the very...
Read more

On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Information

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
The Netflix show's season On My Block ended with a lot of suspense, such as some tales about the lead characters and Monsey status,...
Read more

Sacred Games Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Is there any probability for Sacred Games Season 3? Because Season 2 was first aired in August 2019, fans have been waiting for the...
Read more

Kung Fu Panda 4: Release Date, Cast And Plot. When Can We Watch This Series?

Movies Anish Yadav -
Movies are the ideal method of entertainment since they somewhere demonstrate the emotion in a way that is different. If we're discussing animated movies...
Read more

Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
Amazon Prime Video's Four Shots Please season 2 is your streaming agency's most-watched Indian first of 2020. A third season was declared on Friday.
Also Read:   ‘Lost Girls’: Plot, Netflix Release Date, and what we know so far
"The...
Read more

Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Latest Updates

Amazon Prime Ajeet Kumar -
The hit Amazon Prime show, "Mirzapur," is all set for the release of its season 2, this 2020! Many reports suggest that the shooting...
Read more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Want To Know About The Series

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
The Animal Kingdom is an American crime drama television series produced by Jonathan Lisco. Relying on a similarly titled picture, the show made enthusiastic...
Read more

Inside Edge Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
A QnA session was recently ordered by Richa Chadha on her Instagram. One of her fans asked her about Inside Edge Season 3. She...
Read more

Stranger Things Season 4: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Major Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
After almost two years away, Stranger Things finally came back into our lives. Back in October 2019, Eleven and the gang made their reunite...
Read more
© World Top Trend