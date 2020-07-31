Home Entertainment Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for DreamWorks Animation series and...
Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for DreamWorks Animation series and it's Universal Pictures "Jurassic World 3"

By- Anish Yadav
Netflix has now unleashed the first glance in its brand-new Jurassic World animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and it maintains a new look in the exciting events of the 2015 Jurassic World film.

The eight-part series is placed during the deadline of Jurassic World and follows a set of six teens who become trapped in an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar if the dinosaurs have been ravaged across the island.

Realizing that they Will Have to stick together to live and that they Don’t Have Any contact with the external world, the bond because they group to live the dinosaurs – and they uncover hidden secrets that are so huge they threaten the whole world.

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for DreamWorks Animation series and its Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, which will fall in September.

And when the one-minute clip (which you can see above) is not anything to go by, it is going to be equally as frightening as the movies.

The trailer starts by revealing the group of teenagers with the time of their own lives at Camp Cretaceous — aka”the most wonderful camp you’ve ever seen” — but things go south pretty fast when the’resources’ escape and dinosaurs are running riot across the camp.

The teenagers are made to attempt to escape by any means possible, but it seems like they will have a mission in their hands since dinosaurs are chasing them.

The series includes a star-studded vocal cast, such as Westworld’s Paul-Mikél Williams, You celebrity Jenna Ortega, Titans celebrity Ryan Potter, Scream Queens celebrity Glen Powell and The Fantastic Place’s Jameela Jamil.

Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg and Jurassic World director and writer Colin Trevorrow will serve as executive producers on the show, together with Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, Aaron Hammersley, and Lane Lueras.

Elsewhere in the Jurassic World world, production on the next part is penalized once more, and celebrity Bryce Dallas Howard has recently teased that the script to get Jurassic Globe: Dominion is “amazing” and “thrilling”.

