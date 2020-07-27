Home Entertainment Netflix Arrivals And Departures For The Week Of July 26th
By- Sweety Singh
    • Netflix is adding 48 new shows, movies, and specials as the calendar flips to August.
    • The second season of The Umbrella Academy is the highlight of this week. But there are other interesting Netflix originals. Including a Transformers anime and a new season of Last Chance U.
    • Several beloved movies dropping on August 1st as well. Such as A Knight’s TaleBeing John MalkovichJurassic ParkThe NeverEnding Story. And Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of July 26th, 2020:

Kissing Booth 3, Shot in Secret, to Release on Netflix in 2021

Netflix Arrivals

Sunday, July 26th

  • Banana Split
  • Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10

Tuesday, July 28th

  • Jeopardy!: Collection 6
  • Last Chance U: Laney — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
    • Netflix’s critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series Last Chance U returns. For Season 5 in a brand new setting to give viewers a raw. Authentic look at the junior college football program at Laney College in the heart of Oakland, CA. After clinching the title of state and national champions in 2018. The Laney Eagles have a hard season to follow and a lot to prove. Going into his eighth season and having built the program from the ground up. Powerhouse head coach John Beam must fight to rally the team amidst countless setbacks.
Wednesday, July 29th

  • The Hater — NETFLIX FILM
    • A duplicitous young man finds success in the dark world of social media smear tactics — but his virtual vitriol soon has violent real-life consequences.
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • Journalist Raphael Rowe lives like an inmate while investigating dangerous prisons in Paraguay, Germany, Mauritius and Lesotho.

Thursday, July 30th

  • Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
  • Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy — NETFLIX ANIME
    • On their dying planet, the Autobots and Decepticons battle fiercely. For control of the AllSpark in the Transformers universe’s origin story.
Friday, July 31st Netflix

  • Get Even — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • Four teen enemies band together to exact revenge on their bullies. Until they get blamed for a crime they didn’t commit. Will they get mad — or get even?
  • Latte and the Magic Waterstone — NETFLIX FAMILY
    • In this animated adventure, brave hedgehog Latte sets out to retrieve. A magic stone from a greedy bear king and restore water flow to the forest.
  • Seriously Single — NETFLIX FILM
    • Two besties with polar opposite views of men, sex and love. Navigate the complicated singles scene together in this romantic comedy.
  • The Speed Cubers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
    • Discover the special bond — and uncommon competitive spirit — shared by the world’s Rubik’s Cube-solving record breakers in this documentary.
  • Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • Four teams of brilliant bakers battle it out for sugary success. As they race against each other and the clock over three rounds of competition. This season the challenges are harder. The creations are more spectacular and the rewards are even sweeter.
  • The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • The super-powered Hargreeves siblings return for Season 2.
  • Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • After years of stealing jewelry, Zulema and Macarena recruit four other women for a final heist worth millions. To take place at a narco family wedding.
Saturday, August 1st

  • A Knight’s Tale
  • Acts of Violence
  • The Addams Family (1991)
  • An Education
  • Being John Malkovich
  • Death at a Funeral
  • Dennis the Menace
  • Elizabeth Harvest
  • Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
  • Hardcore Henry
  • Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • Mad Max (1979)
  • Mr. Deeds
  • My Perfect Landing: Season 1
  • Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
  • The NeverEnding Story
  • The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
  • The Next Step: Season 6
  • Nights in Rodanthe
  • Ocean’s Thirteen
  • Ocean’s Twelve
  • Operation Ouch: Season 1
  • Operation Ouch: Special
  • Remember Me
  • Seabiscuit
  • Super Monsters: The New Class — NETFLIX FAMILY
    • New adventures, new friends! The Super Monsters welcome a new class of pint-sized preschoolers to Pitchfork Pines. Meet Olive, Rocky, Sami and Zane!
  • Toradora!: Season 1
  • Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
  • The Ugly Truth
  • What Keeps You Alive
Netflix Departures

Sunday, July 26th

  • Country Strong

Tuesday, July 28th

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp
  • Her

Wednesday, July 29th

  • The Incredibles 2

Friday, July 31st Netflix

  • Back to the Future
  • Back to th….. Part II
  • Back to ……. Part III
  • Can’t Hardly Wait
  • Casper
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Chernobyl Diaries
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  • Freedom Writers
  • Godzilla
  • Guess Who
  • Hancock
  • Hitch
  • Jarhead
  • Jarh… 2: Field of Fire
  • Jar…. 3: The Siege
  • Open Season
  • QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
  • Resident Evil: Extinction
  • Romeo Must Die
  • Salt
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Searching for Sugar Man
  • Sex and the City 2
  • Stuart Little
  • The Edge of Seventeen
  • The Interview
  • The Pianist
  • The Pursuit of Happyness
  • Twister
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Saturday, August 1st

  • Skins: Vol. 1-7

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies. And specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in August. As well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

Sweety Singh

