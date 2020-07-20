Netflix adds 10 million new subscribers

- Advertisement -

Netflix added a flood of new subscribers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It provided clues to a potential successor for founding CEO Reed Hastings, who, on Thursday appointed the company’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, as co-CEO.

But it was investor disappointment in the outlook for new readers which helped push down the stock 9% to $480.70 in after-hours trading.

Sarandos, who combined Netflix more than 20 decades ago, will also join the Netflix board of directors. Ted was my companion for decades.

In a post-earnings video convention, Hastings nonetheless said he intends to stay with the firm for the next decade.

And added the setup means the pair will function as”fulltime” executives, as opposed to two part-time CEOs dividing the role.

The company picked up 10.1 million global subscribers throughout the April-June interval. More than triple what it usually adds in that period.

The increase announced Thursday with Netflix’s second-quarter earnings eclipsed the gain of 8.3 million subscribers projected among analysts polled by FactSet.

Netflix finished June with 193 million worldwide subscribers, such as 70 million at the U.S. and Canada, its biggest geographic market.

Almost 26 million of these subscribers have joined Netflix during the first six months of the year —

more than double the amount compared with last year –since the pandemic curtailed travel and even nights out on the town.

Impact of COVID

However, Netflix Inc. said its subscriber growth has started to slow after the”first shock of COVID and social restrictions”.

After it included just 2 million fewer customers in the past six months as it did for all 2019.

It forecasts just 2.5 million new additions for the present quarter.

The pandemic has shut down Hollywood. Limiting TV and film studios’ ability to produce more entertainment to feed Netflix and other movie streaming services.

That may limit their appeal if viewers run out of fresh items to watch. Netflix said it is slowly resuming manufacturing, largely in Asia and Europe, and its own 2020 lineup remains undamaged.

Shooting delays mean large shows and films slated for next year may come out more in the next half of 2021.

People spending more time at home due to the pandemic has”massively accelerated the change”. From traditional TV to streaming video,”said eMarketer analyst Eric Haggstrom within an email.

That bodes well for Netflix, the streaming pioneer. “Even as lockdowns are relaxed and fresh competitors begin to scale their solutions.

Netflix will expand its lead as the first stop for amusement.” He forecasts that Netflix will get one third of streaming subscribers worldwide in 2020.

