- Advertisement -

Netflix added tens of thousands of new films and TV shows in its catalog over the last couple of months, including some horror films that have been buzzing on social networking.

There is one horror film specifically added to Netflix late a month, and it’s fans of this ceremony terrified.

Today, many people say they are”scared to shut their eyes” since the film is so frightening, and it’s time to learn whether the movie is as scary as everyone’s expression.

The last few weeks have been quite active over at Netflix, where countless films, TV shows, and specials have been added into the business’s ever-growing catalog of articles every month. Seventy titles are added to Netflix in July, and we are just a couple of days to the month. You will find still an impressive 60 new first Netflix productions set to debut over this month in July, and you’re able to see the complete listing right here. Add to dozens, and this dozens of TV shows and films from studios and Netflix lovers have been in store for a month in July.

June was a month also for Netflix originals and even for new additions. Where the latter is concerned, a few highlights include the final seasons of Fuller House and 13 Reasons Why, in addition to new seasons of Queer Eye, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, F is for Family, Pokémon Journeys: The Series. Marcella, The Politician, The Order, and much more. You may see of the Netflix originals which exist in June 2020 here. And so far as articles that are the third party, there were plenty of developments on this front. However, one film has been inserted into Netflix in late July that does not only have people on social websites buzzing, but it’s also some folks so terrified that they are”scared to shut their eyes.”

also i just watched Dark Skies on netflix and i now have a fear of aliens which has never happened before. — ⛈ (@RobertaCheesman) July 5, 2020

WATCHING DARK SKIES ON NETFLIX THIS SHIT BUSSIN — Foreah (@Foreah) July 3, 2020

What is the horror film on Netflix that everybody’s talking about at this time? Well, it is not new whatsoever. The 2013 sci-fi terror movie Dark Skies, a Bumhouse movie that celebrities Kerry Russell, J.K. Simmons, and Josh Hamilton. It had been inserted on June 22 to Netflix’s catalog, and individuals can not quit speaking about it. Since The Sun mentioned, individuals took to Twitter to freak out after viewing the film.

“Legitimately afraid to close my eyes after viewing Dark Skies in the event I open them, and there is an alien at the end of the bed,” one unnamed person wrote on Twitter. “RIP sleep, hi sleeplessness,” said another.

Here are

If you’re into Alien/UFO type movies, they eventually place”Dark Skies” on Netflix. It is a thrilling and fantastic narrative that is alien. trust me

— Paul Crewe (@ScottieVyupMe) June 29, 2020

View Dark Skies on Netflix is frightful.

— hi (@bitchshutupokay) June 28, 2020

hf, seen that dark skies was on Netflix and I IMMEDIATELY got chills 😂 don’t know what it is exactly about that movie that freaks me out so much — ☾ J ᴜ ʙ ɪ ʟ ᴇ ᴇ – ᴀ ɴ ɴ ᴇ ☾ (@takenhertime) June 28, 2020

Horror movies are always fanning favorites on Netflix, and Dark Skies appears to be the best horror accession to Netflix’s catalog in quite some time. Indeed, give it a go if you’re searching for something frightening to watch.