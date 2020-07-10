Home Entertainment Netflix Added Hundreds of New Movies and TV Shows to its Catalogue
Entertainment

Netflix Added Hundreds of New Movies and TV Shows to its Catalogue

By- Sankalp
- Advertisement -

Netflix added hundreds of new movies and TV shows to its catalogue over the past couple of months, which includes some horror films that have been buzzing on social media.
There is one horror movie, in particular, that was just added to Netflix late each month, and it has fans of the ceremony terrified.

Many people say they are”scared to close their eyes” because the film is so frightening, and now it’s time for you to learn if the movie is as scary as everyone’s expression.
The past few weeks have been hectic over at Netflix, where countless films, TV shows, and specials have been added into the company’s ever-growing catalogue of content each month. A whopping 70+ brand new titles have been added to Netflix in July alone, and we are only a couple of days into the month. You will find still an impressive 60 new original Netflix productions set to debut over the month in July, and you’re able to see the full list right here. Add to this dozens and dozens of TV series and movies from third-party studios, and Netflix lovers have been in store for a massive month in July.

Also Read:   Sex Education Season 3 Production Gets Delayed? Netflix Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer and What’s going to happen?

June was a month as well for new third party additions and Netflix originals. Where the latter is concerned, some highlights include the final seasons of Fuller House and 13 Reasons Why, in addition to new seasons of Queer Eye, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, F is for Family, Pokémon Journeys: The Series. Marcella, The Order, The Politician, and much more. You may see the Netflix originals which exist in June 2020 directly here. And so far as third party articles, there were plenty of great additions on this front. But there was one film that has been inserted into Netflix in late July that doesn’t only have people on social websites buzzing, and it’s some folks so terrified that they are”scared to shut their eyes.”

Also Read:   Feel Good Season 2 Release Date, Cast And What Exciting Updates Are Here?
Also Read:   Unorthodox: The Hit Netflix Show, Plot, Cast, Trailer and Here's Everything You Need to Know

What is the brand new horror movie on Netflix that everybody’s talking about right now? Well, it is not unique in any way. It is the 2013 sci-fi horror flick Dark Skies, a Bumhouse film that celebrities Kerry Russell, J.K. Simmons, and Josh Hamilton. It had been added on June 22, and individuals can not stop speaking about it. Since The Sun noted, individuals took to Twitter to freak out after watching the movie.

“Legitimately scared to close my eyes after watching Dark Skies in the event I open them, and there’s an alien at the end of the bed,” one unnamed person wrote on Twitter. “RIP sleep, hi insomnia,” said a second.

Also Read:   Unorthodox: The Hit Netflix Show, Plot, Cast, Trailer and Here's Everything You Need to Know
Also Read:   Feel Good Season 2 Release Date, Cast And What Exciting Updates Are Here?

Here are

If you are into Alien/UFO type movies, they eventually place”Dark Skies” on Netflix. It is a fantastic and thrilling narrative that is alien. trust me

— Paul Crewe (@ScottieVyupMe) June 29, 2020

- Advertisement -
Sankalp

Must Read

Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
Amazon prime historical comedy-drama, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, has fantastic ratings with massive fame for the show. What do you do if you woke...
Read more

Haikyuu Season 4 Episode 14: Release date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Information

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Haikyuu got its fourth season began awhile back, but it has not been heard from in some time. The series got underway with the...
Read more

An Unofficial Observer Captured a Rare Glitch at The Preparation of a SpaceX Falcon 9

Technology Sankalp -
An unofficial observer captured a rare glitch at the preparation of a SpaceX Falcon 9 for transportation after it was recovered Through droneship. A landing...
Read more

A Discovery of Witches Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And All Latest News

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
A Discovery Of Witches Season 2 The world of witches and wizards are a mystery! They've been putting their claws over the big and tiny...
Read more

Bosch Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Storyline, And More Updates !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
You are missing out on a whole lot in case you haven't watched Bosch for those detective lovers out there. Bosch is slated to...
Read more

Fast And Furious 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Read Here All New updates

Movies Ajeet Kumar -
Fast and furious, more precisely The Fast and The Furious is a collection of action movies that heists and comprise illegal racing. The series...
Read more

IPhone Consumers That Recently Updated to iOS 13.5.1 Are Discovering a Massive Battery Drain

Technology Sankalp -
iPhone consumers that recently updated to iOS 13.5.1 are discovering a massive battery drain in their apparatus due to Apple Music. When Apple Music is...
Read more

Taboo Season 2: Release date, Cast And Other Information

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Movie or shows or whatever, picturizing has evolved considerably, not only in the way it's written but also how it's projected to the collective...
Read more

Sacred Games Season 3 Netflix Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Vikash Kumar -
Sacred Games Season 3 is one of Those highly anticipated Indian web Television lovers have been waiting for long. The ending of Season 2...
Read more

Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest News !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
The Taboo of BBC was initially released in the year 2017, and the series became one of the primarily viewed series and tremendously popular...
Read more
© World Top Trend