Netflix added hundreds of new movies and TV shows to its catalogue over the past couple of months, which includes some horror films that have been buzzing on social media.

There is one horror movie, in particular, that was just added to Netflix late each month, and it has fans of the ceremony terrified.

Many people say they are”scared to close their eyes” because the film is so frightening, and now it’s time for you to learn if the movie is as scary as everyone’s expression.

The past few weeks have been hectic over at Netflix, where countless films, TV shows, and specials have been added into the company’s ever-growing catalogue of content each month. A whopping 70+ brand new titles have been added to Netflix in July alone, and we are only a couple of days into the month. You will find still an impressive 60 new original Netflix productions set to debut over the month in July, and you’re able to see the full list right here. Add to this dozens and dozens of TV series and movies from third-party studios, and Netflix lovers have been in store for a massive month in July.

June was a month as well for new third party additions and Netflix originals. Where the latter is concerned, some highlights include the final seasons of Fuller House and 13 Reasons Why, in addition to new seasons of Queer Eye, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, F is for Family, Pokémon Journeys: The Series. Marcella, The Order, The Politician, and much more. You may see the Netflix originals which exist in June 2020 directly here. And so far as third party articles, there were plenty of great additions on this front. But there was one film that has been inserted into Netflix in late July that doesn’t only have people on social websites buzzing, and it’s some folks so terrified that they are”scared to shut their eyes.”

What is the brand new horror movie on Netflix that everybody’s talking about right now? Well, it is not unique in any way. It is the 2013 sci-fi horror flick Dark Skies, a Bumhouse film that celebrities Kerry Russell, J.K. Simmons, and Josh Hamilton. It had been added on June 22, and individuals can not stop speaking about it. Since The Sun noted, individuals took to Twitter to freak out after watching the movie.

“Legitimately scared to close my eyes after watching Dark Skies in the event I open them, and there’s an alien at the end of the bed,” one unnamed person wrote on Twitter. “RIP sleep, hi insomnia,” said a second.

If you are into Alien/UFO type movies, they eventually place”Dark Skies” on Netflix. It is a fantastic and thrilling narrative that is alien. trust me

