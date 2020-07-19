Home Entertainment Nelson Mandela International Day 2020
Nelson Mandela International Day 2020

By- Nitu Jha
The United Nations'(U.N.) Nelson Mandela International Day is annually celebrated on July 18. It is the birth anniversary of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.

This day is celebrated to recognize his participation in making a democratic South Africa.

The theme of Nelson Mandela International Day is “Take action, inspire change”.

The 2020 Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Prize laureates, Marianna Vardinoyannis of Greece. And also Dr Morissanda Kouyaté of Guinea.They will be recognized in the annual commemoration event.

That will be conducted on July 20, 2020, as a digital event as a result of international pandemic situation.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres provides the 18th Nelson Mandela Annual lecture titled

“Tackling the Inequality Pandemic: A New Social Contract for a New Era” on July 18, 2020, over a virtual platform from the U.N. headquarters, New Work.

António Guterres unveiled the statue of Mandela gifted by the Republic of South Africa.

About UNGA:

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the settlement on November 10 2009, declaring July 18 as Nelson Mandela International Day.

Devoting his crucial role and support to the battle for liberation. And unity of Africa and his participation in the fights against racial inequalities and human rights violation.

July 18 was made to celebrate the Nelson Mandela International Day, after the international campaign initiated from the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

And other organisations to annually celebrate the birthday of Nelson Mandela, July 18 as Mandela Day, inaugurated on July 18 2009.

Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela:

Nelson Mandela joined the African National Congress (ANC), and later he founded the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL).

He turned into the first democratically elected President of South Africa in 1994.

Mandela, was known as “Madiba” passed away at age 95 on December 5, 2013, at Houghton, Johannesburg, South Africa. In addition to F.W. de Klerk, he won the Nobel Peace prize in 1993.

He was given Honorary citizenship to many countries, such as Canada and France.

He received Bharat Ranta, the highest civilian award of India in 1990.

Nitu Jha

