Nearly 28 million people in the United States may be forced to leave their houses. As many countries were finishing bans on evictions enacted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raising concerns over public health during the catastrophe.

Several US state authorities introduced flooding bans in March since COVID-19 ravaged the nation’s market.

And forced millions of Americans to reports Xinhua news agency.

However, the moratoriums have already expired in 29 states and are going to finish in others.

Based on statistics by Princeton University’s Eviction Lab, eviction bans are lifted in cities such as-

Houston, Cincinnati, Cleveland and St. Louis.

In Milwaukee, the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, eviction filings dropped to nearly zero following the state introduced a crisis ban in March.

But following the order was raised in May, evictions surged past the pre-pandemic levels, the Princeton laboratory’s data showed.

Before this month, a study from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland found that in 44 cities and counties, eviction filings by landlords have almost returned to the levels where bans were never enacted.

The massive displacement amid the coronavirus epidemic has raised concerns among health specialists.

“In these cases where social distancing is hard or impossible, the probability of them contracting and spreading coronavirus rises exponentially,” Yentel stated on Friday.

“A key tenet of avoidance in a pandemic is to get the infrastructure which will minimize transmission from person to person,” explained Nasia Safdar, an infectious disease doctor.

“Any action that breaks down this arrangement… makes containment of a pandemic extremely difficult,” she added.