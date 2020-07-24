Home TV Series NCIS Season 18: Cast, Plot, Release Date And All The Latest Updates!!!
TV Series

NCIS Season 18: Cast, Plot, Release Date And All The Latest Updates!!!

By- Suraj Pillai
NCIS is a police procedural television series. As of now, NCIS has 17 seasons in total. NCIS is considered as one of the longest-running television series. NCIS also has two spin-offs. The two spin-offs are titled NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

With 17 seasons, NCIS has about 398 episodes in total. The length of each episode of NCIS ranges from 39 minutes to 44 minutes. NCIS is one of the highest-rated television series. 

NCIS Season 18 Cast:

The main cast from the previous seasons of NCIS will be reprising their roles in the eighteenth season too. Mark Harmon, Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray will be reprising their roles in NCIS Season 18. Apart from them, Emily Wickersham, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, David McCallum may also be seen in NCIS: Season 18.

NCIS Season 18 Plot:

NCIS Season 17 ended almost a month earlier than expected. Some of the few episodes of NCIS Season 17 were left unaired due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the plot of NCIS Season 18 will be focusing on how the story continues after the events of NCIS: Season 17. The makers have assured that they planned a very good surprise for the fans in the last episode of NCIS: Season 17. However, the last episode of NCIS: Season 17 was not aired. So, the surprise element by the makers can be witnessed in NCIS: Season 18.

NCIS Season 18 Release Date:

The most recent season of NCIS aired from 24th September 2019 to 14th April 2020. It was the seventeenth season in the NCIS series. After the completion of NCIS: Season 17, CBS renewed NCIS for an eighteenth season. 

Since the first season to the seventeenth season, all the seasons started airing in September of that respective year. So, even NCIS Season 18 is expected to release in September 2020. However, there are no official seasons updates regarding the release date of NCIS: Season 18. One of the reasons maybe because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the world very badly. With few episodes of NCIS: Season 17 being unaired and production being on a halt for the last few months, there are very less chances that the NCIS: Season 18 will be releasing in September 2020. 

