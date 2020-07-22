Home TV Series NCIS Season 17: Release Date, Cast And All Updates Here
TV Series

NCIS Season 17: Release Date, Cast And All Updates Here

By- Aryan Singh
NCIS is an American action police procedural television series that has been created for the television channel CBS. The show has seen quite a lot of growth since it was released for the first time on the TV channel. The show has been praised by the critics as well as the viewers. This action drama TV series has been created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill.

The producers for the famous television show are David Bellisario and Avery C. Drewe. Season 1 of NCIS ran on CBS platform on September 23, 2003. The show gained quite a lot of audience at the time of its premiere. Due to the police procedural stories in the show, people have been loving the show and wanting more.

To date, it is one of the most famous television series ever produced for CBS. The sixth season of the show made it the next big thing for the audience. It ranked in the top five hit series on the television screen. The show had also been renewed for a seventeenth season on April 11, 2019.

NCIS Season 17 release date.

As mentioned above, after continuous demand for another season, the show was again renewed after positive reviews. Season 17 of NCIS aired on CBS from September 24, 2019, till April 14, 2020. It aired for 20 episodes and has gained positive reviews from the audience and the critics.

Not only this, due to the continued success of the show, but it has also again been renewed for an eighteen season. However, the release date for the same has not been announced yet.

NCIS season 17 cast.

Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham as Ellie, Maria Bello as Dr. Jacqueline ‘Jack’ Sloane and many other well-known artists were a part of the main cast of the show.

The show has seen continuous growth in the viewership and has gained quite a lot of praise worldwide. A total of 398 episodes have aired on CBS in 17 episodes.

Aryan Singh

